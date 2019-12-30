How to Get Escape from Tarkov Twitch Drops

Twitch drops are one of the best things about the streaming platform, providing gamers with plenty of free stuff for some of their favorite games. You can currently get drops for Escape from Tarkov, the survival shooter game from Battlestate Games.

To get your hands on the Twitch drops, follow these steps:

Step 1

Before you can get the free goods, you need to own a copy of the game and set up an Escape from Tarkov profile. The game is only available to buy in limited windows, and it will be available (currently at a discounted price) from Dec. 30 to Jan. 5.

To purchase the game, go to the Escape from Tarkov website to place a pre-order. All versions come with guaranteed access to the closed beta, which is live now.

Step 2

Link your Twitch account to your profile on the Escape from Tarkov website. To connect your account, visit your Tarkov profile, and follow the on-site instructions there.

If you wish to double-check that the connection has worked on Twitch, log in, then go to Settings, then Connections, and you should see it listed there.

Step 3

Watch Escape from Tarkov streams that have Twitch Drops enabled. These will be marked with the text "Drops are enabled."

And that's it, just by watching the streams, you will get weapons, gear, or various rare items.

