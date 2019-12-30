How to Get the Escape from Tarkov Game Launcher

Escape from Tarkov is a high tension, brutally unforgiving multiplayer shooter. While the game is not out yet, it is in closed beta, and you can get access to it by pre-ordering from the Escape from Tarkov website. If you have already done so, you might be a little confused about how to get the launcher, so in this guide, we will run through what you need to do.

Check Your Email

If you received an invite to the closed beta, then you will be able to download the game via an email sent to you by developers Battlestate Games. If it has been a while since you received the email, just search for Battlestate Games in your inbox. You will hopefully be able to find the closed beta invite email and download the launcher from there.

If you have recently purchased the game, it can take a short amount of time for the order to be processed. This time will vary depending on the payment method you used. Once it has been processed, you will receive an email inviting you to the closed beta, as access to this came with the pre-order. Just click on the install button in the email to download the launcher's install file.

There can be a second delay here: the first to process your payment, and the second to get the closed-beta invite. You will not be able to get the launcher until this email arrives. Just be patient, as it shouldn't take too long to arrive, but there will be some delay.

Check Your Profile

If you are unable to find the email, you can go directly to your profile page on the Escape from Tarkov website. On your main profile page, it should tell you that you have access to the closed beta, and there will be a button there that you can use to download the launcher. Once again, this button will only appear after you have been accepted into the closed beta via the random draw or have gotten access by pre-ordering the game.

If you have been invited to the closed beta, or if you have pre-purchased the game, and cannot find the email, or a button on your profile that will allow you to download the launcher, you will need to contact Battlestate Games through their support page.

