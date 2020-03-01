Pre-order Guide for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot features a massive adventure beginning at the start of the Dragon Ball Z anime show. You'll go through when the main character, Goku, meets Vegeta for the first time, becomes the Super Sayian, watches his son surpass him, and returns to battle Majin Buu. The game launches on Jan. 17, and you have a handful of pre-order options available to ensure you secure your copy.

Standard and Digital Standard Edition

The standard edition comes with the game. It costs $59.99. You can choose to pre-order a physical copy of the Standard Edition for the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One from several retailers.

The retailer options include:

You need to scroll down on the choices a little bit to grab the Digital Standard option, and you need to purchase it from the PlayStation Store or the Microsoft store for the respective console.

If you pre-order the Standard edition for your PC, you'll receive a PC download code from the Bandi Namco website. If you choose the Digital Standard Edition, you'll receive a Steam key.

All of these options come with the game, and the pre-order bonus content every edition receives:

A Sub-quest called "A Competitive Party with Friends."

Early Access to Bonyu's Training, a brand new character designed by Akira Toriyama, the creator of the Dragon Ball series

A cooking item that permanently increases your melee attack and health

Deluxe, Digital Deluxe, and Digital PlayStation Deluxe Edition

For those looking to receive a bit more for Kakarot, you can place your money forward to grab the Deluxe or Digital Deluxe edition for $84.99. The Deluxe Edition is only available for PC, and you'll receive a code from the Bandi Namco website. However, the Digital Deluxe Edition is available for the Xbox One through the Microsoft Store and PC through Steam.

The Digital PlayStation Deluxe edition is available through the PlayStation Store. It's on the bottom of the list. It does come with the Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot theme for your console.

You'll receive all of the previously mentioned pre-order bonuses and these bundled items:

The Kakarot season pass containing two original story episodes a new story arc

The Kakarot music compilation pack with 11 additional songs from the anime

A cooking item that permanently boosts your Ki-Attack and HP

Ultimate, Digital Ultimate, and Digital PlayStation Ultimate Edition

The Ultimate Edition goes for $94.99 and works similar to the Deluxe where you can only obtain this one for your PC through the Bandi Namco website. You'll receive a digital code to use when the game comes out. For the Digital Ultimate Edition, you can receive it for the PlayStation 4 through the PlayStation Store, Xbox One from the Microsoft Store, and the PC through Steam.

There is also a Digital PlayStation Ultimate Edition available on the website. However, you'll receive the Kakarot Theme through the Digital Ultimate and Digital PlayStation Ultimate edition. There doesn't appear to be any differences.

You'll receive all of the previously mentioned pre-order bonuses and gain access to The Tao Pai Pai Pillar in Spring 2020.

Collector's Edition

The Collector's Edition can be yours for $199.99. It contains everything already talked about, minus the exclusive console items, and several other items. You can buy it from these retailers for the PlayStation or Xbox One, not the PC:

After choosing a retailer, the exclusive items tied to this edition include:

An Exclusive Diorama Figure (8x8x8in) of Goku riding Nimbus with a young Gohan in his lap passing by a large dinosaur as it goes through rocky terrain, with a city in the background

A hardcover game artbook

A collectible Steelbook

The Collector's Edition will remain available until supplies last.

