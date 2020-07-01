How to Get Primed Vigor in Warframe

Primed Vigor is a dual mod in Warframe that will increase both your health and shields. It will increase both values by a set percentage, depending on the Rank of the mod, and the base health and shields of the Warframe (calculated using the Warframe's Rank 0 values).

Rank 0 +20% shield, +20% health, 6 mod capacity

Rank 1 +40% shield, +40% health, 7 mod capacity

Rank 2 +60% shield, +60% health, 8 mod capacity

Rank 3 +80% shield, +80% health, 9 mod capacity

Rank 4 +100% shield, +100% health, 10 mod capacity

Rank 5 +120% shield, +120% health, 11 mod capacity

Rank 6 +140% shield, +140% health, 12 mod capacity

Rank 7 +160% shield, +160% health, 13 mod capacity

Rank 8 +180% shield, +180% health, 14 mod capacity

Rank 9 +200% shield, +200% health, 15 mod capacity

Rank 10 +220% shield, +220% health, 16 mod capacity

The only way to get Primed Vigor is as a daily login reward. It will become available every 200 days, and you will need to pick from Primed Vigor, Primed Fury, and Primed Shred.

The mod cannot be traded with other players, and once you pick the mod it will not come up as a daily login reward again, but the two mods you don't choose will stay in the rotation and come up as an option every 200 days.

Primed Vigor can be beneficial on Warframes with an even split between shields and health, such as Zephyr, or for giving a Warframe like Hildryn enough health to safely absorb a little bit of damage, while giving her shields a strong buff, as she is such a shield-heavy Warframe. While some people will use the mod to maximize the health of Warframes like Nidus and Inaros, but this is something that can be achieved with health-specific mods that will have less mod capacity draw.

Next page