How to Kill Lephantis in Warframe

Lephantis is an Infested Boss that you can find on the Orokin Derelict. You will need to craft a Derelict Assassination key, except when the mission occurs as part of a Sortie. To make a Derelict Assination key, you will need the below resources:

7500 Credits

5 Lephantis Nav Coordinates

4000 Nano Spores

1000 Salvage

100 Circuits

You can find Lephantis Nav Coordinates by running missions on the Orokin Derelict tileset.

Lephantis is a monstrous boss with three heads, each of which has its own thorax and weapons. Each of the heads represents a different faction in the game. The Infest Corpus head is armed with poison grenades that inflict Toxin damage and can bypass Warframe shields. The Infested Grineer head is armed with a huge scythe that it swings, while the Ancient Infested head will fire spores that explode on impact.

The most important thing to understand about Lephantis is the damage cap mechanic. Unlike other bosses in the game, Lephantis has a cap on how much damage a single shot can do, and is immune to status effects. This means that hard-hitting weapons like Sniper Rifles and the Opticor are not very good options. Faster firing weapons, that do less damage per shot, as much better suited to this fight.

A weapon like the Soma or Soma Prime, modded for Slash, Blast, and Corrosive is a great choice. Those are the best damage types to deal with the fact that Lephantis is a Fossilized enemy. Ammo conservation is a concern, so be sure to bring plenty of ammo packs with you.

How to Damage Lephantis

Lephantis is immune to damage, except for small areas on each head. These will often be hidden, and you will need to wait until the head is attacking to shoot it. A Nova with a heavy slow is a good option to use, as it will cause weak spots to be exposed longer. A personal favorite it a long duration Rhino, who can stomp and trap the head mid-animation, making it extremely easy to hit the weak spots.

During the first stage of the fight, each head will break through the ground and attack. Just damage the weak spots as much as you can, and be sure to dodge the Toxin clouds. Small enemies will spawn in, giving you a source of energy and ammo. When you do enough damage, the ground beneath you will break, and you will drop down into a cavern.

You will be facing all three heads at once now, as Lephantis stands in the center of the room, and you need to fight its true form. Follow one of the heads around, and damage it until it is dead, then work through the other two heads. Because of the reduced chance of being hit by the scythe attack versus the other two projectiles, it is a good idea to leave the melee head until last.

One all three heads have been destroyed, the fight is over and you can extract.

Good Warframe to Use

Rhino is a great Warframe, as Iron Skin will protect you from Toxin, and allow you to safely revive allies, while Stomp will help you find windows to damage the boss. Titania can use Razorwing and her pistols to do a lot of damage with the right build, which should focus on ability strength for the Warframe, and rate of fire and damage for the Dex Pixia pistols. Frost can use a well placed Snow Globe to slow the boss without interfering with allies ability to damage it.

The best advice is just to use a Warframe that you are comfortable with, as long as that Warframe is Hildryn. With her incredible low health pool, and reliance of shields to keep her safe, Lephantis can simple bypass those shields with Toxin damage, killing her quickly.

