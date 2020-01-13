How to Get And Farm Enhancement Cores in Destiny 2

Grinding is the name of the game in Destiny 2, and resources keep your Guardian with the best gear available to them. Enhancement Cores are an essential item you're going to want to know where to get and have easy access to them. There are a few ways to farm them, too.

Here are the best ways to grab Enhancement Cores:

Dismantle Legendary Weapons and Gear

Spider Wanted Bounties

Banshee-44 Bounties

Buying directly from Spider

Join a level 4 clan

Consume Finest Matterweave before fighting a boss

The most straightforward option in the list is for you dismantle any Legendary weapons and gear you find that you don't need. You won't receive an Enhancement Core every time, but there's a chance for them to drop. The alternative is locating Spider and buying them from him for your Legendary Shards. You only want to do it two to three times a day, though, because the cost doubles every time you do it. Another alternative is to pop a Finest Matterweave right before a boss battle to have them randomly drop.

If you want to go a bit more out of your way to farm them, you can take on Banshee-44 or Spider bounties to try your hand at grabbing them. There are several to pick from his list, so choose any you want to do with a few friends, and you should make short work of these tasks.

The last alternative might be the best way to acquire a good number of them at once. If you join a level 4 clan, Hawthorne's challenges offer the reward of an Enhancement Core. You'll have to find a dedicated clan to remain at that level, but if you do, you can do the challenges weekly and receive several for your trouble.

Overall, completing bounties for Banshee-44, Spider, purchasing them from Spider and dismantling Legendary Weapons and Gear are your best methods to farm this resource. It means dedicating yourself to the daily challenges, visiting Spider often, and keeping up with Destiny 2.

