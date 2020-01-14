Solar Subclass Changes in Destiny 2

The new update to the solar subclasses in Destiny 2 has arrived. These updates were created by Bungie to knock some of the rust off of these subclasses and give them a brand new shine. There's one for each class, giving them a new spin along with the quality of life attributes to make them feel a bit more updated.

Hunters

For Hunters, the Way of the Sharpshooter (the bottom path) in the solar tree has changes to make it feel like a more useful choice for all forms of activities.

Weighted Knife: A knife throw with a high amount of damage, but it takes a bit to wind up. It does a high amount of damage to an opponent's head leading to a one-hit precision kill in PvP, and it can bounce once. If you land a precision shot, it recharges your melee ability.

Practice Makes Perfect: The ability now lasts longer; however, it provides less energy back. Precision hits provide two stacks.

Knock 'em Down: Precision final blows increase weapon stability and ADS speed. The timer starts at 10 seconds, but any additional final blow/assists can increase it up to 25 seconds. Casting your Super with this buff above 20 seconds consumes the buff and grants extra damage. This does not stack with the Celestial Nighthawk exotic

Line 'em Up: Old perks from Crowd Pleaser are now part of this perk.

Additionally, there's a minor change to the Way of the Outlaw subclass. To show the difference between the 3-shot Golden Gun and the 6-shot, the 3-shot has a longer range with higher damage output. The 6-shot has a shorter range. While it can still hit the same distance as the 3-shot, it requires two shots to down an opponent.

Titans

Titans who love to smash are in good company with others who want to crush the enemy team. To make it easier, the Code of the Devastator (the middle path) for the solar tree has been reworked.

Burning Maul: It now lasts for 28.5 seconds instead of 21.2 seconds. The light attacks now only use three percent energy instead of five, and has a changed animation. The heavy attacks now have a wider radius and increased energy costs from six percent to eight percent.

Roaring Flames: Increased damage bonus from 10 percent to 25 percent per stack in PvP and the duration is now 20 seconds.

Throwing Hammer: Increased impact damage from 100 to 120 and pick up radius from 2 meters to 3.5 meters.

You should find yourself being able to rush into the thick of it with this new subclass and being able to destroy enemies with a mighty hammer blow.

Warlocks

Warlocks are having changes done to their Attunement of Sky subclass in the solar tree. The changes aim to make players feel like they're floating across the sky to deliver destruction to their enemies below.

Heat Rises: Consume your grenade to extend Glide time and dramatically reduce the in-air accuracy penalties for weapons.

Winged Sun: Fire weapons, use Celestial Fire, and throw a grenade while gliding. Airborne final blows grant melee energy and extend the duration of Heat Rises.

Icarus Dash: Hit the crouch button twice to dodge in midair. Dodging in Daybreak accelerates players farther and costs less Super energy while under the effects of Heat Rises.

Celestial Fire: Send a spiral of three explosive solar projectiles

Due to the nature of these reworks, Wings of Sacred Dawn received a buff where it gains 15 percent damage resistance while Tome of Dawn is active.

All of these changes are active in Destiny 2. All you have to do is log into your Guardian and try them out for yourself. You do not need to do anything special to unlock them.

