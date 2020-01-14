Exploring the Corridors of Time Using the Obelisk Symbols in Destiny 2

Osiris has another mission for you in Destiny 2 called Traverse the Corridors of Time. While you were able to go through it at one point to save Saint-14, you did not explore it to its full extent. It's time to return to this location and see what else you can find. It's a land of mystery, and you'll need to keep your wits about you while you're here.

Much the last time you were here the hallway is covered in this white-black coloring and feels like you could fall at any second. You need to continue forward through the first series of hallways, and when you do, you'll find yourself in a large room full of Vex. Take care of them, and after you finish you'll see five different doors with a unique symbol in front of them. There's a correct order you need to go through, and finding this code is taking quite a bit of time.

There are a handful of Reddit posts attempting to figure out. A particular member of the community believes he has it figured out all of the codes, while another has a list of symbols individuals need to go down. The big thing people are discovering is that the symbols are on the sides of Obelisks in the world. You should visit the five obelisks available throughout Destiny 2 and then venture into the Corridors of Time on Mercury.

For example, the above picture is of the EDZ obelisk. The symbols in the middle represent what doors you need to go through in the Cooridors of Time. Knowing these symbols, write them down and then return to Osiris to go through the Sundial. You want to start on the first symbol and go counter clockwise. The first symbol should be the two interlocking circles, and then go into the snake. Go through the symbols until you reach the top symbol, which is the top interlocking circles. You want to finish the the Cooridors of Time in the center symbol.

Here is the order for this obelisk:

Interlocking circles

Snakes

Cross

Interlocking circles

Snake

Interlocking circles

Cross

When you reach the end of the symbols, you receive a piece of lore by the end and then you go back to the start of the Corridors of Time. We're still learning what all of this and what it means. We will add more to this page as we do.

