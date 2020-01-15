How to unlock the Mechagnome Allied Race in World of Warcraft

Since the end of the Legion expansion, World of Warcraft players have been able to take on the role of an allied race, a race that was previously only in a non-playable form. But with certain reputation and questlines completed, you can play the Battle for Azeroth expansion with them, with new ones being added over time.

The Alliance have been able to call upon the Void Elves, Dark Iron Dwarves, Lightforged Draenei and the Kul Tiran Humans, each with their own set of abilities to help separate them from their normal forms. With patch 8.3.0, the Gnome race now has a variant too with the Mechagnome, who have more mechanics on their side compared to their fleshy counterparts.

Their solo racial ability is:

Hyper Organic Light Originator: Summon 2 Organic Light duplicates to distract your foes. 3-minute cooldown.

While their racial passives include:

Combat Analysis: You gather and analyze combat data every 5 sec, increasing your primary stat by 50, stacking up to 8 times. The data decays while out of combat.

Mastercraft: You function as a personal Blacksmithing Anvil, Cooking Fire, and Mining Forge. In addition, your limbs include every profession tool.

Emergency Failsafe: When you fall below 20% health, heal for 15% of your maximum health. This effect cannot occur more than once every 2.5 min.

Skeleton Pinkie: Allows opening of locked chests and doors on a level similar to yours.

The racial passives are very cool, offering plenty of utility for crafters outside of battle while being very handy in battle. They can be used for all classes except for Paladin, Shaman and Druid.

To unlock them, you will need to complete a set of objectives similar to other allied races. These objectives include:

Have purchased the Battle for Azeroth expansion.

Complete the achievement “The Mechagonian Threat”

Gain Exalted reputation with the Rustbolt Resistance

Complete a special questline with the Rustbolt Resistance

The requirements for unlocking the Mechagnomes is a little more challenging than the Horde equivalent, the Vulpera, as you will need to complete the questline on the Mechagon island introduced in Patch 8.2.0, plus a full dungeon run of the Operation: Mechagon mythic level dungeon on the island, which is one of the longest dungeons in the expansion.

Getting exalted reputation will also require some grinding of daily quests to improve your standing with the Rustbolt Resistance, though the emissary sets of quests will help to increase this much faster.

After completing the first three objectives, the game will offer you a quest with the Mechagnomes to complete, a unique quest that shows more about them as a race, with the gnomes and mechagnomes working together.

Once that quest is finished, the game will present you with the “Allied Races: Mechagnome” achievement, and the Mechagnomes, along with their Mechanostrider allied race mount, will now be unlocked and available to use!

Next page