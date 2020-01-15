Online Camp Locations in Red Dead Redemption 2

You start with a standard camp in Red Dead Redemption 2's online more, Red Dead Online, but you can eventually grow past it, or you want to find yourself in a different location. When you're ready, you have a couple of decisions you can make when it comes to choosing a new camp location. If you're not a fan of your choice, feel free to pick everything back up and try again.

You can move at any time by going to the free roam menu by hitting the left directional pad on your controller. You'll see an extensive list with several options, but you want to go to the camp & properties option. You should see a management screen where you can view your camp and Moonshine Shack locations.

When you click on the camp option, you'll go to the management screen where you can view your camp's size and location, the position of your white flag, and your camp's overall stats. The camp stats list out your current camp size, the district it's in, and the daily fee you're paying to keep it running. To change your camp's location, you need to go to your camp's size and location. Unless you have a persistent posse with you, you can only use a small camp, which has a daily fee of $1.00.

You have 13 different locations to move your camp. However, whenever you want to move camps, there's a flat $2.00 fee to make it happen. Here are the locations:

Bayou Nwa

Big Valley

Cholla Springs

Cumberland Forest

Gaptooth Ridge

Great Plains

Grizzlies

Heartlands

Hennigan's Stead

Rio Bravo

Roanoke Ridge

Scarlett Meadows

Tall Trees

When you make the decision, your camp location immediately moves to the new location. You can find it on your map as the new blue icon. If you ever want to customize your camp or upgrade it you can speak to Cripps, who is hanging out in your camp. It's in the Wilderness Outfitters page. The more you improve your camp, the more quality of life features you can receive. Here are the different ranks and benefits of camp you can receive:

Rank 1: Bedroll - Refills your cores to 15 percent when you enter free roam, and they refill 25 percent faster while resting in camp

Rank 15: Lean-to - Refills your cores to 25 percent when you enter free roam, and they refill 50 percent faster while resting in camp

Rank 22: A-Frame - Refills your cores to 35 percent when you enter free roam, and they refill 75 percent faster while resting in camp

Rank 36: Tall Lean-to - Refills your cores to 45 percent when you enter free roam, and they refill 100 percent faster while resting in camp

Rank 49: Open-Air Lean-To - Refills your cores to 55 percent when you enter free roam, and they refill 125 percent faster while resting in camp

Rank 55: Covered Lean-to - Refills your cores to 65 percent when entering free roam, and they refill 150 percent faster while resting in camp

Rank 64: Covered - Refills your cores to 75 percent when entering free roam, and they refill 175 percent faster while resting in camp

Rank 65: Fast Travel - Go to the equipment page to purchase the fast travel post.

There are other upgrades you can acquire from Cripps, such as a deluxe campfire for $500.00, stew pot, weapon locker, dogs, and you can change your camp themes. There are plenty of options available to you, but make sure you keep up those basic maintenance costs to maintain your camp.

