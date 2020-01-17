How to do Posse Infighting Challenge in Red Dead Redemption 2

The online portion of Red Dead Redemption 2 is full of adventure and things for you to do by yourself or with a small group of friends. The daily challenges sometimes involve them too. A challenge in the online mode you need to complete is posse infighting. You need to throw down against one of your comrades and duke it out with them. You need to do a couple of steps to complete it.

The first step is to make sure you have a posse created. You only need one additional member to complete this challenge, so you don't need to rely on multiple people. Create the posse and make sure your friend is a member of it.

After you have the posse you need to go into the free roam menu and go into the posse section as if you were going to add another member. In the new menu you should see a posse versus option. Click on this, and you should see an option to do posse infighting amongst other members of your group. At the top of the screen you're going to see a score and a timer. You don't need to get a certain number of points or beat your opponent. All you need to do is wait for the timer to go down.

After the timer reaches zero, it will tell you if you won or not. The result does not matter because all you need to do is the quick posse infighting, and that's you need to worry about. The challenge should complete for you, and you're good to go.

