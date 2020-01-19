Pre-order Guide for Nioh 2

Nioh 2 makes its way to the PlayStation 4 on March 13. It's a prequel to the first game where you play as a character who has a yokai spirit attached to them, which is a Japanese demon or spirit. Before the game releases, you have the chance to ensure you reserve your copy for the first day, and there are plenty of pre-order options available for Nioh 2.

Standard Edition

The standard edition for Nioh 2 won't come with anything fancy. It's the straight experience for the game with nothing else added to it, except for the items you receive for pre-ordering the game. Every edition comes with these pre-order bonuses, too. These are the bonuses:

Demon Horder armor set

Sudama Netsuke charm

A PlayStation 4 Theme

A PlayStation Network Set

You can choose to pre-order the standard edition through several different establishments. Many of them have physical copies of the game, but if you purchase it from the PlayStation Store you can reserve a digital version. All of them are priced at $59.99.

Nioh 2 Digital Deluxe Edition

The Nioh 2 Digital Deluxe edition comes with a bit more than the standard one. You also can only purchase it from the PlayStation Store for $79.99. Those who want to make sure they're playing the game on the first day it comes out and who want to preload the game should double down on this option. It does come with additional bonuses.

Demon Horde Weapons

Nioh 2 Season Pass

Nodama Netsuke charm

PlayStation 4 avatar set

PlayStation 4 theme

All of these bonuses are digital.

Nioh 2 Special Edition

For those who prefer a physical copy to hold the Nioh 2 Special Edition comes with plenty of choices. Because this is the physical version you cannot purchase it from the PlayStation store, but you can grab at a number of different locations for $79.99. Here's what you receive:

Nioh 2 Season Pass

An artbook of Nioh 2

A Steelbook case to house your game

You will need to visit these retailers to reserve your copy:

Nioh 2 will officially release March 13 for the PlayStation 4.

Next page