The 10 best PlayStation 5 exclusive games

Sony’s PlayStation 5 is a powerhouse of a console. It boasts some of the best visuals you can get out of home console gaming and has a huge roster of titles to play. Regardless of whether games-as-a-service and MMOs are more your style or you like to keep things single player with epic open world RPGs, there’s something for everyone. This list collects the best PlayStation 5 exclusive games that you can’t get anywhere else so you can make the most of your console.

10 of the best PlayStation 5 exclusive games?

Below, we’ve listed 10 of the best PlayStation 5 exclusive games in no particular order. But there’s a catch. Sony is slowly releasing more of these games on PC, so while they’re PlayStation 5 exclusives on console, you might be able to get a few of them on PC too. They all have their merits and are very much worth playing for any self-respecting PlayStation 5 owner. Have a read through and pick one you haven’t played so you can get stuck in.

Astro’s Playroom

If you’re looking for an adorable PlayStation 5 exclusive with engaging gameplay and dozens of easter eggs to uncover, then Astro’s Playroom is for you. It’s built around the character that Sony’s grown fond of using to demonstrate the power of its hardware and was a smash hit at launch. This likely surprised Sony because it certainly surprised fans. We had a blast with it when we first got our PlayStation 5 and can’t recommend it enough.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut

Death Stranding is a game you either love or hate. As a PlayStation 5 exclusive, though, we adore Death Stranding Director’s Cut. This is the ultimate version of the game, packing in all the DLC released since the game’s launch, plus a few extra bonuses like a racing track, a new storyline to complete, and new gear to use to your advantage. If you didn’t get on with the original, you might still struggle with this version, but it’s one of the best-looking games on PlayStation 5 and well worth your time if you want a single player experience.

Demon’s Souls is the game that led developer FromSoftware to create the Dark Souls franchise and, ultimately, Elden Ring. This is where it all began, and in Bluepoint Games’ remastered version, you can enjoy it with the best graphics available today. The game offers a slightly different experience to what you may be used to from Dark Souls, with world states coming into play for gear grinding and difficulty, but the challenging combat and colossal bosses are all here front and center. This game is the perfect jumping-off point if you’ve yet to try a FromSoftware game, and it’s definitely the definitive version.

Forspoken

Forspoken is a PlayStation 5 exclusive that will come to PC at some point. The game got a bad rap at launch, but those who played it through to completion absolutely loved it. Much like Death Stranding, this is a game you either love or hate, but there’s a lot to like if it clicks with you. The combat is stunning, the dialogue is genuinely funny, and the world is one you won’t find anywhere else. Don’t write this one off until you’ve played it yourself.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut

Ghost of Tsushima is a phenomenal game, but the Director’s Cut for PS5 packs in not only improved gameplay, but a whole piece of story DLC too. This is the best version of the game you can buy, adding to the base game’s story in a meaningful way while bringing a lot more gameplay for you to dig your teeth into. The draw of Ghost of Tsushima is the accuracy of the setting and the swordplay, which makes you feel like a true samurai master. The world is rich and feels great to explore, allowing you to lose hours of your day let it.

God of War Ragnarok

God of War 2018 was an incredible experience, but God of War Ragnarok beats it in every way. This game is more of what you want from the franchise, but also so much more. This is a coming of age story, a tale that explores the wider arc of Kratos’ universe, and one that shows how actions have consequences. If you love God of War, then there’s no better game to play, and if you love your PlayStation 5, then nothing is going to look or play better on it.

Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West may be the best PlayStation 5 exclusive on the market. It continues the story of the phenomenal Horizon franchise with a bombastic plot that will keep you guessing right until the very end. The gameplay is solid and smooth, offering an expansive world to explore with mechanics that feel right and fit well with a controller. A huge chunk of this game revolves around hunting machines, and the DualSense controller does a wonderful job of pulling you into every action, whether it’s climbing, gliding, or fighting. At the time of writing, The burning Shores DLC is right around the corner, which will offer even more Horizon gameplay for you to get lost in.

Marvel’s Spider-Man was one of the best PlayStation 4 games ever made, and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales outdoes it on every level on PlayStation 5. The game is more of what you want from the series, putting you in the shoes of Miles Morales at the center of a brand new story that sees this Spider-Man take on unstoppable foes and figure out what it truly means to be a hero.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet and Clank have been a huge part of PlayStation history since the PlayStation 2. Their latest adventure, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, is a crazy adventure that sees the universe tear about around you. There are dimensional rifts to explore, opening up entirely new worlds within the already massive ones you’re exploring, making for a truly unbeatable platforming experience. This is the peak of the series and a game that’s essential for any PlayStation 5 owner to play.

Returnal

Developer Housemarque knocked it out of the park when it released Returnal. This is a roguelike that’s completely unique both in setting and story. Selene is doomed to crash land on a dark and ever-changing planet until she uncovers the secret of the light she is chasing. Over the course of several hours, you’ll battle hundreds of enemies, die, and defeat bosses that will become more familiar and easy to master as time goes on. The game has been expanded upon since its launch with a feature that saves your current run and additional story content that expands upon Selene’s past and the tale you have to unravel here.

