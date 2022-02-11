10 Mario Kart tracks that should return for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC has ruffled a few feathers thanks to seemingly lifting its returning tracks from Mario Kart Tour, but that doesn’t stop us from being excited about the potential of the remastered courses. While we already know that legendary tracks such as Coconut Mall are coming back, there are still plenty of unknown courses to be added to the game. These are ten tracks we think should return for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC.

Waluigi Pinball (Mario Kart DS)

Image via Mario Kart Wiki

Waluigi needs more love in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and what better way to show that love than bringing his best course back? We can’t wait to be hit smack in the face by that magnificent shiny pinball ball in glorious HD.

Luigi’s Mansion (Mario Kart DS)

Image via Mario Kart Wiki

Luigi’s Mansion was one of the best tracks in Mario Kart DS and it was one of the best tracks again in Mario Kart 7 and Tour. It’s time it came back to be one of the best (and spookiest) courses in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Daisy Cruiser (Mario Kart Double Dash)

Image via Mario Kart Wiki

Adding the updates made in Mario Kart 7, this Double Dash classic deserves a new audience in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. It’s short, hectic, and a whole lot of fun. What Daisy did to get her own cruise ship we’ll never know though.

Wuhu Loop (Mario Kart 7)

Image via Mario Kart Wiki

Wuhu Loop represents a slice of Nintendo’s past that isn’t utilized these days. Wuhu Island was a bit of a thing back in the 3DS and Wii days and this single lap track is something of a relic. It would bring something a little different to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe if remade.

Maple Treeway (Mario Kart Wii)

Image via Mario Kart Wiki

Who doesn’t love Maple Treeway? This Wiggler-infested course is a fan favorite on Mario Kart Wii and Mario Kart 7. A big and beautiful track, its grand scale will look tremendous in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Bowser’s Castle (Mario Kart 7)

Image via Mario Kart Wiki

There are not enough Bowser’s Castle courses in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and bringing back one of the series’ best would be stellar. Bowser’s Castle in Mario Kart 7 is tricky, features plenty of gliding, and could look awesome with an HD makeover.

Delfino Square (Mario Kart DS)

Image via Mario Kart Wiki

The Super Mario Sunshine renaissance must continue with Mario Kart DS’s Delfino Square getting a remake in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. It’s a classic track that could do with a new lick of paint. Who doesn’t want to drive through Delfino Square again?

DK Mountain (Mario Kart Double Dash)

Image via Mario Kart Wiki

We want to be shot out of a cannon up towards the mountain with a sour face that angrily shoots boulders at us again. Is that too much to ask?

Dino Dino Jungle (Mario Kart Double Dash)

Image via Mario Kart Wiki

One of the best in Mario Kart Double Dash, Dino Dino Jungle brings two greats together in dinosaurs and Mario Kart. We know what we want and we want more dinosaurs in Mario Kart.

Rainbow Road (Mario Kart Wii)

Image via Mario Kart Wiki

Perhaps the best Rainbow Road of the lot and one of the most difficult in Mario Kart’s history, Rainbow Road (Mario Kart Wii) would look incredible in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and is well-deserving of a new chance to shine and punish.