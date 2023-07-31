5 Best Pokemon Baby Clothes For Your Trainer To-Be

If you have some little ones in your life who love Pokemon, or even little ones who would look adorable in a Team Rocket shirt or something similar, we have some good picks for you. Believe it or not, there are plenty of Pokemon clothes out there for age ranges of all kinds, even the smallest of your crew. Whether you can find them on Amazon, through the Pokemon Center, or other official Pokemon stores, there’s something for just about everyone.

If they’re old enough to like Pokemon, all the better. There’s plenty of merch out there for everyone to enjoy, and not just shirts, either. The Pokemon Company makes all kinds of clothing for the franchise, including beanies, sweatshirts, and comfy pajamas. So if you’re in the market to get some new clothes for them, or maybe even yourself, why not get something that matches?

The best part is that Pokemon’s merch range is so vast that there’s something for everyone, no matter what Pokemon game the family is involved with. So if you’re just a household who liked Pokemon Go, or one that celebrates each release, there’s something to be had for everybody.

The Best Pokemon Clothes For Babies and Toddlers

If you’re looking for Pokemon baby clothes, there are more options than you think. Consider Monpoke, a brand created by the Pokemon Company for children, toddlers, and babies. While they do carry more than just clothes, there are plenty of shirts, hats, pants, and pajamas to choose from for little ones. Many of the designs range from simple and subtle to pretty overt. Whatever style you prefer, there are plenty of options, from sweatshirts and sweatpants to onesies or overalls.

Related: The Pokemon Center Store Drops Sweet Drop With Pokemon Go Apparel Collection

Pikachu Romper

Image by Monpoke/Pokemon Co.

This adorable Pikachu romper is both elaborately detailed and cute. It’s got a little Pikachu in the pocket, stitched in to be soft and adorable. The back of the romper has a little embroidered Pikachu tail, which just ties the whole thing together. Along the arms and shoulders of the inner shirt are cute and subtle Pokemon and fruit designs. Nothing too loud, so you can use this shirt to mix and match with other clothes as you see fit.

Pikachu and Piplup Sandals

Image by Monpoke/Pokemon Co.

These cute sandals have two separate design options: one for Pikachu and one for Piplup. These sandals are relatively breathable, with a soft cloth texture to them. The hook and loop are easy to fasten so that they can be easily put on and easily taken off. They’re light, flexible, and, best of all, adorable. The soft soles and backs ensure that they won’t wear on little one’s heels, which means they’re great for casual wear or as shoes for long days of play. Be advised, though, while these shoes are pretty cute, they aren’t designed for rough play and need to be handled gently when it comes to washing.

Gengar Booties/Socks

Image by Monpoke/Pokemon Co.

These Gengar Socks are just as squishy and fluffy as they look. Designed for babies, the little Gengar heads on the toes are designed to be a fun little addition to the soft plush on the outside. If playing with their toes isn’t interesting, they have little Gengar faces to entertain themselves with when these socks are on.

MonPoke Pikachu Pattern Sweatshirt

Image by Monpoke/Pokemon Co.

For the colder months and a healthy dose of Pikachu, consider this Monpoke Pikachu Sweatshirt. With long sleeves and a cute design, there’s hardly any room to go wrong for this as a pick for your child or toddler. The pockets are stitched using denim knit, making them sturdy as well as different from the rest of the sweatshirt. Other than the fashionable pocket on the left of the sweatshirt, the rest of the top is soft and comfortable, sporting a chibi version of Pikachu all across.

Related: Are Gold Pokemon Cards Real?

Monpoke Print T-Shirt (Pikachu and Piplup)

Image by Monpoke/Pokemon Co.

If you’re just in the market for a few shirts and love cute Pokemon, consider either one of these Monpoke Print T-Shirts. These shirts come in two cute colors, blue and pink. Both feature Piplip and Pikachu in their cute chibi forms, just as they appear on the rest of the Monpoke line. The designs are on both the front and back, making it a fashionable choice for any little Pokemaniac. The material is a soft cotton cloth, making it super comfy and easy to wear.