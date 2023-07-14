Are Gold Pokemon Cards Real?

Gold Pokemon cards…are they real? Here’s everything to know about these beautiful cards and how to get one.

Pokemon TCG Gold Cards

Image via The Pokemon Company

The Pokemon Trading Card Game has so many different types of cards to collect from different series. For example, Sword and Shield Base Set cards are different than any of the Scarlet and Violet expansions. With each new Pokemon game that releases, a new collection of cards launches shortly after.

Like many trading card games, the Pokemon TCG contains a plethora of rare cards like reverse holos, holographic, secret rares, and alternate art cards. And since Pokemon cards are worth a decent amount of money, fake cards often veer their heads in an attempt to fool unsuspecting players. But are gold Pokemon cards real?

Related: Pokemon TCG Paldea Evolved – Most Valuable Cards

Is There Gold Cards In Pokemon TCG?

Pokemon gold cards
Image by Gamepur

Yes, some Pokemon Card sets include ultra-rare gold cards, like the ones pictured above.

There are many different Pokemon cards. As mentioned, some of the ones that collectors are always on the look for are what are called V and EX cards, which are full art displays of the featured Pokemon. Aside from those, there are a very rare variety of rainbow and gold cards. These are cards that take the same sort of design, but it has a very bright rainbow or gold finish.

Getting a gold card comes down to luck. A lot of promotion and celebration booster packs will have a gold card in the lineup.

Related: 17 Most Valuable & Rare Pokemon TCG Starter Cards

Pulling a golden card from a booster pack earns any card collector some bragging rights. The smart thing to do when looking to begin collecting is to double-check the lineup of cards for that certain series and see which gold or other rare cards are offered in it. That way, a dream card can be selected and be the motivation for collecting.

About the author

Faith Lane

https://authorfaithlane.wixsite.com/faithlaneauthor

Freelance Writer for Gamepur since February 2023, after working in journalism since 2022. Faith Lane's core beats are GTA 5/Online, Minecraft, and Disney Dreamlight Valley, but she loves writing about any and all video games. Faith published her first book at 17-years-old, started her own editing business, and began her journey in journalism writing. She's a Christian who loves fandoms and all things games.

More Stories by Faith Lane

© 2023, Gamepur. All rights reserved