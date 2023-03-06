5 letter words containing I and N – Wordle Game Help

Are you doing your best to solve today’s Wordle? You figured out that the word contains the letters “I” and “N” but nothing else. That doesn’t narrow down the clues, and you don’t have the positions of either letter. You must do some extra work if you want to uncover the correct answer. Fortunately, a word list that contains words with those letters should make things easier.

If the word list can’t help you (since there are many words), there are tactics you can use to narrow down the possibilities. This helps keep the challenge of the puzzle but gets you closer to the correct answer.

What five letter words contain I and N?

There are 305 common words that contain the letters “I” and “N,” which are:

Acing

Admin

Again

Aging

Alien

Align

Amain

Anima

Anime

Anise

Antic

Anvil

Apian

Aping

Asian

Avian

Bairn

Basin

Begin

Being

Bindi

Binds

Binge

Bingo

Bison

Blind

Bling

Blink

Boing

Brain

Brine

Bring

Brink

Briny

Cabin

Cairn

Chain

China

Chine

Chink

Cinch

Cling

Clink

Coins

Cumin

Cynic

Deign

Denim

Diana

Diner

Dinge

Dingo

Dingy

Dinky

Divan

Doing

Drain

Drink

Dying

Elfin

Ennui

Faint

Feign

Feint

Fiend

Final

Finds

Fined

Finer

Fines

Finis

Fling

Flint

Fundi

Fungi

Gains

Gamin

Genic

Genie

Giant

Given

Glint

Going

Grain

Grind

Grins

Groin

Hinge

Hinky

Hints

Icing

Icons

Inane

Inapt

Incel

Incur

Incus

Index

India

Indie

Inept

Inert

Infer

Infix

Ingot

Inlay

Inlet

Inner

Input

Inset

Intel

Inter

Intra

Intro

Inuit

Inure

Inurn

Irani

Irons

Irony

Jingo

Joins

Joint

Kevin

Kinda

Kinds

Kindy

Kinks

Kinky

Kirin

Knife

Lanai

Latin

Liang

Liens

Liken

Lined

Linen

Liner

Lines

Lingo

Links

Liven

Login

Loins

Lungi

Lying

Mania

Manic

Mavin

Mince

Minds

Mined

Miner

Mingy

Minim

Minor

Minus

Nadir

Naiad

Nails

Naive

Neigh

Nicer

Niche

Nidus

Niece

Nieve

Niffy

Nifty

Night

Nimby

Ninja

Ninny

Ninth

Nippy

Niqab

Nitid

Nitro

Nivkh

Nixed

Noise

Noisy

Noria

Opine

Orion

Ovine

Owing

Pains

Paint

Panic

Penis

Piano

Pinay

Pinch

Pinky

Pinto

Plain

Point

Prink

Print

Punic

Qilin

Quoin

Rainy

Reign

Reins

Renig

Resin

Rhino

Rings

Rinse

Ripen

Risen

Riven

Robin

Ronin

Rosin

Ruins

Saint

Satin

Scion

Shine

Shiny

Signs

Since

Sinew

Singe

Sings

Sinks

Sinus

Siren

Skein

Skint

Slain

Sling

Slink

Snail

Snide

Sniff

Snipe

Sonic

Spain

Spine

Spiny

Stain

Sting

Stink

Stint

Suing

Swain

Swine

Swing

Taint

Thine

Thing

Think

Tinea

Tines

Tinge

Tinny

Titan

Tonic

Toxin

Train

Trine

Tunic

Twain

Twine

Twink

Twins

Tying

Unfit

Unfix

Uniat

Unify

Union

Unite

Units

Unity

Unlit

Untie

Until

Unzip

Urine

Using

Veins

Veiny

Viand

Vines

Vinyl

Vixen

Vying

Whine

Whiny

Widen

Wince

Winch

Winds

Windy

Wings

Winze

Wring

Yonic

Zingy

There’s no way you will put all these words into Wordle with only six tries. You must resort to other tactics to narrow down the possibilities.

Use unique letter words to gain more clues. While words such as “Ronin” could be the correct answer, knowing the word doesn’t have two “N”s doesn’t help if you are wrong. Unique words such as “Using” or “Pinky” will give you more clues.

Eliminate words whose letters you know are incorrect. For example, if you test “Groin” and find out the first three letters aren’t in the word at all, you can cross out any word containing those letters. Words such as “Suing” or Siren” can’t be correct if even one of their letters is wrong.

Look over previous tries to see if you can eliminate words that way. Knowing which letters aren’t in the puzzle is just as crucial as finding letters that are correct. This helps you narrow down the possibilities while keeping your remaining tries intact.

There are a lot of words on the list, but with some extra effort, you can maintain your daily streak and solve today’s Wordle.