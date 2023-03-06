5 letter words containing I and N – Wordle Game Help
All five letter words containing I and N for today’s Wordle.
Are you doing your best to solve today’s Wordle? You figured out that the word contains the letters “I” and “N” but nothing else. That doesn’t narrow down the clues, and you don’t have the positions of either letter. You must do some extra work if you want to uncover the correct answer. Fortunately, a word list that contains words with those letters should make things easier.
If the word list can’t help you (since there are many words), there are tactics you can use to narrow down the possibilities. This helps keep the challenge of the puzzle but gets you closer to the correct answer.
What five letter words contain I and N?
There are 305 common words that contain the letters “I” and “N,” which are:
- Acing
- Admin
- Again
- Aging
- Alien
- Align
- Amain
- Anima
- Anime
- Anise
- Antic
- Anvil
- Apian
- Aping
- Asian
- Avian
- Bairn
- Basin
- Begin
- Being
- Bindi
- Binds
- Binge
- Bingo
- Bison
- Blind
- Bling
- Blink
- Boing
- Brain
- Brine
- Bring
- Brink
- Briny
- Cabin
- Cairn
- Chain
- China
- Chine
- Chink
- Cinch
- Cling
- Clink
- Coins
- Cumin
- Cynic
- Deign
- Denim
- Diana
- Diner
- Dinge
- Dingo
- Dingy
- Dinky
- Divan
- Doing
- Drain
- Drink
- Dying
- Elfin
- Ennui
- Faint
- Feign
- Feint
- Fiend
- Final
- Finds
- Fined
- Finer
- Fines
- Finis
- Fling
- Flint
- Fundi
- Fungi
- Gains
- Gamin
- Genic
- Genie
- Giant
- Given
- Glint
- Going
- Grain
- Grind
- Grins
- Groin
- Hinge
- Hinky
- Hints
- Icing
- Icons
- Inane
- Inapt
- Incel
- Incur
- Incus
- Index
- India
- Indie
- Inept
- Inert
- Infer
- Infix
- Ingot
- Inlay
- Inlet
- Inner
- Input
- Inset
- Intel
- Inter
- Intra
- Intro
- Inuit
- Inure
- Inurn
- Irani
- Irons
- Irony
- Jingo
- Joins
- Joint
- Kevin
- Kinda
- Kinds
- Kindy
- Kinks
- Kinky
- Kirin
- Knife
- Lanai
- Latin
- Liang
- Liens
- Liken
- Lined
- Linen
- Liner
- Lines
- Lingo
- Links
- Liven
- Login
- Loins
- Lungi
- Lying
- Mania
- Manic
- Mavin
- Mince
- Minds
- Mined
- Miner
- Mingy
- Minim
- Minor
- Minus
- Nadir
- Naiad
- Nails
- Naive
- Neigh
- Nicer
- Niche
- Nidus
- Niece
- Nieve
- Niffy
- Nifty
- Night
- Nimby
- Ninja
- Ninny
- Ninth
- Nippy
- Niqab
- Nitid
- Nitro
- Nivkh
- Nixed
- Noise
- Noisy
- Noria
- Opine
- Orion
- Ovine
- Owing
- Pains
- Paint
- Panic
- Penis
- Piano
- Pinay
- Pinch
- Pinky
- Pinto
- Plain
- Point
- Prink
- Punic
- Qilin
- Quoin
- Rainy
- Reign
- Reins
- Renig
- Resin
- Rhino
- Rings
- Rinse
- Ripen
- Risen
- Riven
- Robin
- Ronin
- Rosin
- Ruins
- Saint
- Satin
- Scion
- Shine
- Shiny
- Signs
- Since
- Sinew
- Singe
- Sings
- Sinks
- Sinus
- Siren
- Skein
- Skint
- Slain
- Sling
- Slink
- Snail
- Snide
- Sniff
- Snipe
- Sonic
- Spain
- Spine
- Spiny
- Stain
- Sting
- Stink
- Stint
- Suing
- Swain
- Swine
- Swing
- Taint
- Thine
- Thing
- Think
- Tinea
- Tines
- Tinge
- Tinny
- Titan
- Tonic
- Toxin
- Train
- Trine
- Tunic
- Twain
- Twine
- Twink
- Twins
- Tying
- Unfit
- Unfix
- Uniat
- Unify
- Union
- Unite
- Units
- Unity
- Unlit
- Untie
- Until
- Unzip
- Urine
- Using
- Veins
- Veiny
- Viand
- Vines
- Vinyl
- Vixen
- Vying
- Whine
- Whiny
- Widen
- Wince
- Winch
- Winds
- Windy
- Wings
- Winze
- Wring
- Yonic
- Zingy
There’s no way you will put all these words into Wordle with only six tries. You must resort to other tactics to narrow down the possibilities.
- Use unique letter words to gain more clues. While words such as “Ronin” could be the correct answer, knowing the word doesn’t have two “N”s doesn’t help if you are wrong. Unique words such as “Using” or “Pinky” will give you more clues.
- Eliminate words whose letters you know are incorrect. For example, if you test “Groin” and find out the first three letters aren’t in the word at all, you can cross out any word containing those letters. Words such as “Suing” or Siren” can’t be correct if even one of their letters is wrong.
- Look over previous tries to see if you can eliminate words that way. Knowing which letters aren’t in the puzzle is just as crucial as finding letters that are correct. This helps you narrow down the possibilities while keeping your remaining tries intact.
There are a lot of words on the list, but with some extra effort, you can maintain your daily streak and solve today’s Wordle.