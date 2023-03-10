5 letter words ending with EL – Wordle Game Help

Think today’s Wordle is too hard for you to solve? You figured out that the last two letters are “EL,” but nothing else comes to mind. Some words that end with those letters may have come to mind, but they weren’t correct. The word isn’t something obscure, but you definitely can’t think of it right now. With a word list that only contains words ending with those letters, you can jog your memory and find the answer.

If the word list doesn’t work, there are other tactics you can use to narrow down the possibilities. This keeps the challenge of the puzzle while giving you some guidance.

What five letter words end with EL?

There are 46 common five-letter words that end with “EL,” which are:

Accel

Angel

Babel

Bagel

Bevel

Bowel

Camel

Cruel

Dowel

Easel

Excel

Expel

Gavel

Gruel

Hazel

Hotel

Hovel

Impel

Incel

Intel

Jewel

Kegel

Kneel

Kugel

Label

Level

Libel

Losel

Model

Motel

Navel

Novel

Ouzel

Panel

Pixel

Ravel

Rebel

Repel

Revel

Spiel

Steel

Towel

Vowel

Wheel

Yodel

Yokel

There are far more words than there are tries, and you aren’t likely to use them all. Here are some tips to make the most of your tries.

Test some duplicate letter words. It sounds unusual, but many of these words have two “E”s as an example. Testing out those duplicate letter words can help you eliminate many words on the list and narrow down the possible correct answer.

Cross out words whose letters you know are incorrect. For example, try out “Novel” and see what comes back. If the first three letters are incorrect, you can go through the list and cross out words that can’t be correct as a result. After all, “Dowel” cannot be correct if the word has no “O,” and that gets you closer to the correct answer.

Check your previous tries and see which letters are incorrect. You can go back through the list and cross those words out as well. This preserves your remaining tries while focusing on words that could be correct.

There’s some work to do, but you can eventually find today’s Wordle and maintain your daily streak!