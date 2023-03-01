5 letter words ending with OOSE – Wordle Game Help

What is the final letter in today’s Wordle? You figured out the last four letters, which are “OOSE,” but the first letter evades you. It’s not some obscure word because you know you have seen those letters before. With a word list that only contains words that end with those four letters, you can jog your memory and succeed with the puzzle.

On the off chance that the word list isn’t able to help you, there are tips that can help you narrow down the list and maintain your daily streak.

What five-letter words end with OOSE?

There are only four common words that end with “OOSE”, which are:

Goose

Loose

Moose

Noose

The good news is anyone with at least four tries remaining should be fine. You can test all four words and eventually find the right answer. It would be challenging to fail unless you don’t spell the words correctly, but Wordle should prevent you from doing this.

If you have less than four tries, you must be more prudent as you can’t test each word. Here’s what you can do to find the correct word.

Test words that include the first letters of each word on the word list. For example, the word “Long” will test three of the four words (“Goose,” “Loose,” and “Noose”). If “Long” comes back with at least one correct letter, then you know it’s one of those three words. If none of them are correct, then “Moose” would be the correct word.

Check your previous attempts to see if any letters were tested. You are looking for “G,” “L,” “M,” or “N”. If any of those letters are wrong, you can cross off that word. After all, if you know that “G” isn’t the correct letter, then “Goose” won’t be correct.

It’s not going to be a difficult Wordle with only four possible words. Maintaining your daily streak and solving today’s Wordle should be easy unless something catastrophic happens.