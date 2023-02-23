5 letter words ending with UE – Wordle Game Help

Stumped with today’s Wordle, even with the clues? You managed to find out that the last two letters are “UE,” but you can’t figure out the rest of the puzzle. It isn’t some vague word that requires you to scour the dictionary, but Wordle isn’t making this easy for you. With a word list that only contains words ending with “UE,” you might get the word right on the first try.

Should you struggle to find the word even with the word list, there are tips you can use to narrow down the word list and maintain your daily streak.

What five-letter words end with UE?

There are 17 common five-letter words that end with “UE”, which are:

Argue

Endue

Ensue

Fugue

Imbue

Issue

Pique

Queue

Revue

Rogue

Segue

Toque

Undue

Vague

Value

Venue

Vogue

If you can’t narrow down the list because it’s too long, here are some tips you can try.

Look at the clues you have uncovered so far. If you already know that the word ends with “UE,” then you should be testing for the first three letters. Whatever you have uncovered, such as letters that aren’t correct, should be used to eliminate words from the list.

When testing words, pay attention to the letters that aren’t correct and eliminate them from the list. For example, if “Argue” doesn’t return any correct letters, then you know that “A,” “R,” and “G” are not in today’s word. You can then go down the list and eliminate words that have those letters, since they won’t be correct.

Try to avoid using duplicate letters when you are looking for clues. For example, “Queue” could be today’s word, but you already know that “UE” exists at the end. Finding out another “U” or an “E” isn’t valuable information unless you know most unique letters aren’t correct. Words such as “Vague” can give you better clues.

With the following word list and these tips, finding today’s Wordle and maintaining your streak should be easy!