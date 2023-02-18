5 letter words starting with A and ending with L -Wordle Game Help

Can’t find the solution to today’s Wordle? You know that the word starts with an “A” and ends with an “L”, but you don’t have any other hints. You can’t think of words with those letters in those positions, but the word isn’t something obscure or hidden. If you had a word list that only contained words with those criteria, you might be able to solve the puzzle without ruining your streak.

It’s not the longest list, but it does require some detective work. There are also some tips to help you make the most of your remaining tries.

What five letter words start with A and end with L?

There are 10 common five letter words that start with “A” and end with “L”, and they are:

Aboil

Accel

Angel

Annul

Anvil

Appal

Atoll

Aural

Avail

Awful

You have 10 words and six tries, and entering them all isn’t going to be a smart strategy. Use the following tips to narrow it down.

Try and find common letters in words that you can eliminate. For example, “Angel” has an “N” that is common in a number of words. If “N” is revealed to be incorrect and not in the word, you can eliminate all words that have the letter and narrow down your list.

Don’t be afraid to try duplicate letters. While the list is small, a good portion of the list contains duplicate letters, such as “Avail” with two “A”s. Discarding them will be difficult, and you don’t want to remove your possibilities before you confirm them.

Use your first five tries to narrow down the possible clues. The last try should be reserved for the word you are absolutely confident in. Eliminating other words should be easy and you won’t have too many words left (or just one). From there, you can easily find today’s word and maintain your streak.

It might be harder than most, but it shouldn’t be difficult while you have six tries. Getting today’s Wordle with the above tips will help you make the most of your efforts.