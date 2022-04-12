5 letter words starting with C and ending with K – Wordle Game Help

When you’re struggling with your Wordle answer, your choices are precious, and narrowing them down is tough. There are only a handful of options available to those who have the letters C at the start and K at the end, which also means what answer you pick needs to be carefully chosen. To help, let’s narrow those down for you. Let’s list out many common 5 letter words starting with C and ending with K to help your Wordle game.

These are not all of the words that have C at the start and K at the end, but these should assist you in figuring out what the answer is for your daily Wordle game.

Chalk

Chark

Check

Cheek

Chick

Chuck

Chunk

Clank

Clerk

Click

Cloak

Clock

Clonk

Cluck

Crack

Crank

Creek

Croak

Crock

Crook

There are multiple similarities between many of these words. To help narrow down your choices, we highly recommend trying to use the letters “U,” “C,” “H,” and “L.” Several words throughout these choices share those letters, making it easier to figure out what the exact phrase will be. The letter “E,” is another common one you may want to try, especially if you have not attempted to use this vowel yet.