5 letter words starting with RI – Wordle Game Help

Are you at risk of losing your daily streak due to today’s Wordle? You have uncovered that the word starts with “RI”, which is a great help. Unfortunately, your other suggestions don’t seem to be working or providing any clues. Wordle won’t throw any obscure solutions in your direction, but that doesn’t narrow down the clues. With a word list that only includes words with “RI”, you might just solve the puzzle.

Should you struggle even with the word list, there are tips you can use to help you narrow down the possibilities and find the correct answer.

What five-letter words start with RI?

There are 25 common five-letter words that start with “RI”, which are:

Riata

Rider

Ridge

Rifle

Right

Rigid

Rigor

Riled

Riley

Rille

Rings

Rinse

Ripen

Riper

Risen

Riser

Rises

Risks

Risky

Rites

Ritzy

Rival

Riven

River

Rivet

With significantly more words than you have guessed, you can’t afford to waste your tries. Here’s what you can do to narrow down the possibilities.

Test words with different letters, avoiding duplicate letters as much as possible. While there are words with duplicate letters in this list, make sure you know that the word has those letters before you test them. For example, if you test “Riled” and find that the word doesn’t have the letter “L,” then “Rille” is not likely to be the word.

Eliminate words that don’t have correct letters. Similar to the hint above, though not related to duplicate letter words. For example, if you test “Riper” and discover that “P,” “E,” and “R” are not in the word, then words with those letters are not going to be correct. Narrow down the list to find the words that actually have a chance of being today’s Wordle.

If you know the first two letters are “RI,” avoid using them in future tries until you are down to two. Now is the time to start investigating other letters and seeing if they are included, like “S” or “P.” Once you know what is (or isn’t) in today’s word, you can start narrowing down the list and make more precise guesses.

With these tips and the above word list, you shouldn’t struggle with today’s Wordle.