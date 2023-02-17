5 letter words with AC in the middle – Wordle Game Help

Can’t think of five-letter words with “AC” in the middle? You might know what letters are at the beginning and end, but it’s hard to guess when they are in the middle. Even if you know, Wordle won’t throw anything obscure at you; it doesn’t narrow down the large number of potential words. But if you have a list of common words in front of you, the chances of maintaining your streak rise significantly.

Knowing that the letters “AC” are in the middle and sorting for common words, you narrow down your options. Along with some tips, you have a better chance of guessing today’s Wordle without risking your streak.

What five-letter words have AC in the middle?

Sorting for common words, there are 62 five-letter words with “AC” in the middle, which are:

Abaca

Aback

Alack

Apace

Bacon

Beach

Black

Brace

Cache

Clack

Coach

Crack

Enact

Exact

Faced

Faces

Facet

Facts

Grace

Hacks

Hacky

Jacky

Jacob

Knack

Laced

Lacks

Leach

Macho

Macro

Nacho

Paced

Pacer

Paces

Peace

Peach

Place

Poach

Quack

Raced

Racer

Races

Reach

React

Shack

Slack

Smack

Snack

Space

Spacy

Stack

Tacit

Tacky

Teach

Trace

Track

Tract

Wacke

Wacko

Wacky

Whack

Wrack

Yacht

If you are struggling to find the word even with the list, here are some tips that might help.

Avoid going down the list and going through the entries one by one. It’s unlikely that you will find today’s Wordle if you already know “Abaca” doesn’t have the correct clues, then go down the list. Jump around, using words like “Cache” or “Nacho” to gather more information.

Eliminate words based on the clues you have already uncovered or on words that you have tried. For example, if “Peach” gives you three incorrect clues, then the word isn’t likely to have “P”, “E”, or “H”. You can then cross those words off the list and make your guesses more accurate.

Don’t be afraid to try words with duplicate letters. A good portion of the list has words with duplicate letters, such as two “A”s. Testing duplicates is better saved after you have uncovered other hints but don’t know what the remaining letter could be.

Leave your last two tries for your best guesses. Gather as many clues as you can with the first four tries, then make educated guesses. Your fifth try might still be a dud, but you at least have enough information to make your next guess as accurate as possible.

With the full word list and these tips, you shouldn’t have a problem finding today’s Wordle.