5 letter words with IE in the middle – Wordle game help

Wordle is still going strong as one of the most soul-sucking word games out there. Each guess you make is an anxiety-ridden adventure on how many letters will turn up green, yellow, or black. With each day being a different and tricky five-letter word, you might find yourself having to guess something that’s not in your vocabulary. If this is you and you find yourself stuck on a particular word, one that has the letters “I” and “E” in the middle, then consult this guide for some ideas on words you can use.

What are 5 letter words with IE in the middle?

5-letter words that have the letters “I” and “E” in the middle are somewhat rare. These letters can be interchanged with each other, and some letters may end up in the second or third slot. Don’t lose your streak and scan over our curated list. Compare each guess with your available options. Review this list until you find a word suitable for the situation, and enter it in Wordle. You can hit ENTER and then watch your letters light up. These words will work in any Wordle game, so don’t worry about getting any false hits.

Related: 5 letter words that start with B – Wordle game help

Adieu

Alien

Ariel

Brief

Chief

Cried

Crier

Cries

Diety

Dried

Drier

Diety

Field

Fiend

Fiery

Filed

Flier

Flies

Fried

Fries

Grief

Icier

Liege

Niece

Piece

Piety

Piled

Piles

Pried

Prier

Quiet

Shied

Siege

Skier

Spiel

Spies

Thief

Trier

Tried

Tries

Views

Yield

As you can see, a majority of these words actually begin with the letter “F” or “P.” If your first guess contained a word with the letters “I” and “E” in the middle, then consider guessing a word beginning with “F” or “P” as they’re the most common. Otherwise, it’s recommended to go down the list and check off which letters are lighting up green for you in your Wordle word of the day.