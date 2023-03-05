5 letter words with O and I in them – Wordle Game Help

Are the clues you uncovered for today’s Wordle too vague? You figured out that the letters “O” and “I” are in the puzzle, but you don’t know the exact position. You are trying to think of a word, but nothing is coming to mind since you don’t know the positions. It’s not some obscure word though, and a word list with those two letters will help narrow down the possibilities.

It won’t be enough to simply give you the word list, and you must try some tactics or plans to narrow down the possibilities.

What five letter words have O and I in them?

There are 137 common five letter words with “O” and “I” in them, which are:

Aboil

Adios

Amigo

Audio

Aviso

Avoid

Axiom

Bigot

Bijou

Bimbo

Bingo

Biome

Biota

Bison

Boils

Boing

Broil

Choir

Cobia

Coins

Colic

Comic

Corgi

Curio

Dildo

Dingo

Disco

Ditto

Divot

Dogie

Doily

Doing

Doxie

Droid

Emoji

Foist

Folio

Gizmo

Going

Griot

Groin

Hippo

Hoick

Hoist

Homie

Ichor

Icons

Idiom

Idiot

Igloo

Ingot

Intro

Irons

Irony

Ivory

Jingo

Joins

Joint

Joist

Kiddo

Kiosk

Limbo

Lingo

Logic

Login

Loins

Louis

Micro

Milko

Minor

Moist

Motif

Movie

Moxie

Nitro

Noise

Noisy

Noria

Oasis

Odium

Ogive

Oiled

Oligo

Olive

Opine

Opium

Optic

Orbit

Ouija

Ovine

Ovoid

Owing

Patio

Piano

Pilot

Pinto

Pious

Pivot

Point

Poise

Polis

Posit

Primo

Prior

Quoin

Radio

Ratio

Rhino

Rigor

Robin

Roily

Ronin

Rosin

Scion

Sicko

Silos

Solid

Sonic

Spoil

Stoic

Toils

Tonic

Topic

Toxic

Toxin

Union

Video

Vigor

Viola

Virgo

Visor

Voice

Voila

Vomit

Widow

Yonic

Zowie

It’s not realistic to put every word in Wordle, and you don’t know the positions of each letter. Here are some strategies to help narrow down the possibilities.

Narrow down the position of at least one letter. If you don’t know the position of “O” or “I”, it helps to try words that have them in multiple positions. Words such as “Toxin” could help you narrow down the possibilities, allowing you to cross out words without the proper letter position.

Use duplicate letters to help uncover possibilities. It sounds counter-intuitive, but you must find the positions before you do anything. Words such as “Igloo” can help you see where the “O” might be, and help you eliminate words based on that.

Once you narrow down the position, try unique letter words to find the remaining letters. You should be able to cross out other words and test “O” and “I” in the proper positions now. Any successes and failures should help you figure out which words remain a possibility, and which ones you can eliminate.

It will take some work, but you can eventually solve today’s Wordle and maintain your daily streak!