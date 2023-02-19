5 letter words with O and S – Wordle Game Help

Struggling to make sense of today’s Wordle hints? You know that the word contains the letters “O” and “S”, but you can’t seem to find any more clues that reveal the word. Wordle does not put in words that are archaic and would only be used under certain circumstances, but that isn’t narrowing it down. Fortunately, there are several words that use those clues, and you might guess it if you could narrow it down.

With a word list only containing those letters, you can safely cut away unnecessary words and use some advice to help you find today’s Wordle.

What five letter words contain O and S?

There are 43 common five letter words that contain the letters “O” and “S”, which are:

Arose

Boost

Bosom

Bossy

Chose

Close

Costa

Costs

Cross

Dross

Floss

Fosse

Frost

Ghost

Gloss

Goose

Gross

Hosts

Kiosk

Loose

Losel

Loser

Loses

Moose

Mosey

Mossy

Noose

Nosey

Posed

Poser

Poses

Posit

Posse

Posts

Prose

Prosy

Roost

Roses

Rosin

Skosh

Slosh

Those

Whose

If you aren’t able to narrow down the list based on other information you have found, you can use the following tips:

Don’t go down the list alphabetically. While it’s easy to try your luck, you could waste valuable chances on words that aren’t correct. Rather than start with “Arose” and work your way down, jump around to try “Kiosk” or “Slosh” to see what clues you get.

Eliminate words whose clues you know are incorrect. For example, if you pick a word like “Prose” and you find that the word doesn’t have a “P”, “R”, or “E”, other words with those letters aren’t going to be correct. You can take them off your list and narrow down the possibilities even further.

Don’t discount words with duplicate letters. Duplicate letter words might not give you many hints, but this list has some words with duplicate letters (two “L”s). Trying to eliminate words as “Roost” could deny you a continued daily streak. If you have enough tries, it’s not bad to try some duplicate letter words to see what you learn.

Save your last two tries for more focused guesses. Spend the first four getting as many hints as you can, then narrow down the possibilities based on the information.

With the word list nearby and tips to help you work through the list, finding today’s Wordle should not be much of a challenge.