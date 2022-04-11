5 letter words with UA in it – Wordle Help

There are plenty of times in which a Wordle player will encounter an order of correct letters that would normally indicate a few simple words, but in the moment, point to absolutely nothing. One such combination is the ordering “ua.”

As players initially rush to test all of their vowels, it’s highly likely that they’ll quickly come across a word that features “ua.” As one of the more uncommon vowel pairings in the English language, it’s apt to stump them. In reality, a handful of common phrases easily fit that five-letter “ua” niche.

Squad

As a Wordle guess, the greatest strength of “squad” is that it tests the “qu” pairing necessary for q to be used in a word phonetically. The letter “q” can be particularly difficult to test, making “squad” an effective early-game alphabet-reducer.

Quasi

Quasi is far less common than “squad,” although it covers the same use-case of testing for both “qu” and “ua.” In addition, it tests a third vowel, making it ideal for first-guess game-openers. However, as very few words actually begin with the letter Q, don’t expect to rely upon quasi as a sixth-turn, longshot guess, unless a further “uas” or “uasi” has already been correctly ordered.

Suave

While not very common in public vernacular, “suave” also checks for a third vowel. In addition, the letter “s” is much more commonly situated at the start of words, giving suave more potential to locate letters.

