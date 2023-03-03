5 letter words with UA in the middle – Wordle Game Help

Trying to maintain your daily streak with today’s Wordle? You figured out that two letters in the middle are “UA” but nothing else. The word is starting to look some obscure word you would only find in a competition or some old dictionary. Fortunately, a word list that only contains words with “UA” in the middle should dispel that notion.

If the word list isn’t helping to remind you of any words that would fit, you can use some tactics to narrow down the possibilities and solve the puzzle.

What five letter words have UA in the middle?

There are 17 common words that have the letters “UA” in the middle, which are:

Equal

Guano

Guard

Guava

Quack

Quaff

Quail

Quake

Quaky

Qualm

Quash

Quasi

Squab

Squad

Squat

Suave

Usual

There are a few words on this list, more than the six tries you have available. You must use some strategies to weed out the false positives and get potential answers.

Use words with unique letters to gain more clues. While words such as “Quaff” could potentially be the answer, you won’t learn much from knowing the words has two “F”s. Words such as “Squat” or “Qualm” give you more information that gives you more clues.

Eliminate words whose letters you know are incorrect. Test a word such as “Quack” and see what happens. If you realize that the word doesn’t have a “C”, then all words with “C” can’t be correct. Repeat this for other words.

If you have already used a few tries, go back over your previous attempts and see what worked/didn’t work. Letters that didn’t work are clues, which are just as important as letters that turn out to be correct.

You might do some detective work, but you will eventually figure out today’s Wordle!