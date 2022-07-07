5 Warner Bros characters we want to see in MultiVersus

Warner Bros’ upcoming crossover fighting game MultiVersus currently has 16 confirmed playable characters. Among the 16 confirmed characters are DC icons like Superman and Batman, alongside Scooby-Doo’s Shaggy Rogers and Steven Universe. There are also dozens of potentially leaked characters that have yet to be announced in the game.

An in-depth Reddit post goes over every potential character that could be coming to MultiVersus. Among the characters on the Reddit post are Joker, Gandalf, Harry Potter, King Kong, Godzilla, Neo from The Matrix, Johnny Bravo, Rick and Morty, and many others. Even with all those leaks, there are still plenty of characters within the Warner Bros. library that would make excellent playable characters. Beating up Superman as Shaggy is fun as is, but imagine teaming up with Bugs Bunny as Pennywise from It. That would make a MultiVersus an interesting curiosity to a must-play.

So here are five Warner Bros. characters that we want to see in the MultiVersus at some point. Hopefully, sooner rather than later.

Jon Snow

Interestingly, Arya is the only character from Game of Thrones in MultiVersus. Given how massive the show is and how iconic several characters are, we feel that MultiVersus is missing prime real estate. There’s a lot of speculation that the next Game of Thrones character should be Daenerys, but for our money, we think it should be Jon Snow. He’s just as much of an icon of the series as Daenerys, plus he knows how to fight in hand-to-hand combat. His classic sword Longclaw is one of the best-looking blades ever and would be a shame to not see it in a game like MultiVersus.

Green Lantern

The DC Trinity and Harley Quinn are already confirmed for the roster, with the Joker potentially being leaked. There’s a good argument that the Flash should join the roster since his live-action movie is about to be released, but with the recent controversy with the actor portraying the Flash, we think it would be best if MultiVersus skips the Flash and moves on to Green Lantern.

Multiple characters have taken the Green Lantern identity. For the sake of the list, we’ll be choosing the John Stewart version of Green Lantern. John Stewart is one of the most prolific African-American superheroes in comics and has an iconic role in the Justice League animated series from the early 2000s. For a generation of fans, John Stewart was their Green Lantern.

Voldemort

MultiVersus lacks representation when it comes to villains, although Warner Bros. is home to some of the biggest villains in all of pop culture media. Arguably none are as notorious as “He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named,” AKA Voldemort. Though the Harry Potter franchise continues to stumble thanks to the controversy of its author and the lukewarm response to the Fantastical Beast movie trilogy, there is still a spot for the series within MultiVersus. We may still be waiting for one of the main heroes to be confirmed for the game, but snake-face Voldemort is the far more fascinating choice. Who wouldn’t want to play the big bad in one of the biggest franchises in the post-2000s?

Pennywise the Dancing Clown

Speaking of villains, Warner Bros. helped produce and distribute the It films. The It films are based on the Stephen King novel of the same name and are considered to be one of King’s most famous stories. The story features a shape-shifting being that feeds on the flesh of humans and knows the fears of every person. It takes many forms, but It prefers to be a clown known as Pennywise.

Pennywise single-handily caused several generations of people to develop a fear of clowns, and his portrayal in the recent It films is the stuff of nightmares. He’s arguable Stephen King’s greatest villain and given Warner’s role in the recent films, there’s a spot for him on MultiVersus. Pennywise is evil incarnate, so it would be fascinating to see him face someone who’s the complete opposite like Superman, who’s everything good with humanity.

Paul from Dune

Ignoring his very average name, Paul is the main protagonist of Frank Herbert’s space epic novel Dune. There have been two theatrical films based on Herbert’s epic, with the most recent one released by Warner Bros. studios. Dune centers on a young nobleman name Paul, whose family is put in charge of the desert planet called Arrakis. It turns out that Paul’s family has been set up, and Paul needs to partner up with the natives of the dunes to reclaim the planet.

Paul knows many close-range combat techniques and he grows as a fighter as the story of Dune progresses. The infamous suits worn by Paul in the movies and his battle stance of placing his blade on his forehead are tailored made for a fighting game like MultiVersus. Dune is also a hot property right now, with the sequel to the Warner Bros. released film coming in 2023. It would be smart for Warner Bros. to include Dune in some way in MultiVersus.