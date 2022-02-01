A Beautiful Rose request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The moment trainers enter the Crimson Mirelands in Pokémon: Legends: Arceus for the first time, they will notice a new NPC near the Base Camp. Known as Berra, this character will give players Request 30, “A Beautiful Rose,” which tasks them with completing Roselia’s Pokédex entry. Unlike some Pokédex-focused missions, this quest can be done immediately after picking it up, but it will require some traveling.

Roselia’s location

A majority of Roselia’s Research Tasks will revolve around finding a handful of the species, and you can head to Crimson Mirelands’ Cloudpool Ridge to discover them by the dozens. The location is mostly blocked off by tall mountains that are unclimbable, so it is best to go southeast to Bolderoll Slope and then making your way north from there. You can catch your first Roselia directly in the center of Cloudpool Ridge’s forest.

Complete Roselia’s Pokédex entry

As shown above, you will need to stay in the area after catching Roselia, with many of the tasks requiring that you catch and defeat more. To make this a breeze, you can also catch more during the day as you’ll be completing two tasks simultaneously. Another easy task you can do is to use Roselia’s Poison Powder attack at least one time. In total, we found that at least nine of the tasks need to be check-marked to complete the entry — so you don’t need to fill out the entire sheet.

Once that is done, fast travel back to the camp and speak to Professor Laventon to confirm the Pokémon’s entry is complete. If it is, take a quick walk over to Berra and complete the mission for five Grain Cakes and two small EXP. Candies.

