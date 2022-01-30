A Nosepass to Guide the Way request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The requests the Jubilife Villagers have for you to complete in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, have you running all over the Hisui region locating items, or discovering new Pokémon. The request, A Nosepass to Guide the Way, is all about finding a Nosepass and bringing it back to the individual. After you have one, you can also use it for research purposes and expand your Pokédex. In this guide, we detail how to complete A Nosepass to Guide the Way request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

To complete this request, all you have to do is find and capture a Nosepass. You should be able to find one wandering around the Coronet Highands, specifically in the Celestica Ruins. When you find a Nosepass, you can choose to weaken it in a Pokémon battle to increase the chances of catching it, you can throw a Poké Ball at its back while it’s not looking. If you need to distract it, we recommend using a Springy Mushroom or Crunchy Salt to keep it looking away from you.

Once you catch the Nosepass, bring it back to Jubilife Village and turn it into Gully. You can find Gully back inside the Wayward Cave in Coronet Highlands.