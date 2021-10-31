Age of Empires IV PC requirements – Recommended specs and minimum requirements
Most PCs will be able to run the game.
The much-anticipated Age of Empires IV is finally out globally. Although the last part of the game was released 16 ago, it is still played and adored by the RTS community. Since the latest instalment is now available on PC, many might be wondering if their system is capable of running the game. Players can find the minimum and recommended specs below.
Minimum system requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64 bit, or Windows 11
- Processor: Intel Core i5-6300U or AMD Ryzen 5 2400G
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: Intel HD 520 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 11
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 50 GB available space
Recommended system requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64 bit, or Windows 11
- Processor: 3.6 GHz 6-core (Intel i5) or AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 970 GPU or AMD Radeon RX 570 GPU with 4GB of VRAM
- VRAM: 4GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 50 GB available space
As one can see, the game is not demanding and can run on most modern systems. This is not surprising since Age of Empires IV is not really a graphic intensive game and mainly revolves are around its strategy based gameplay.