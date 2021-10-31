Age of Empires IV PC requirements – Recommended specs and minimum requirements

The much-anticipated Age of Empires IV is finally out globally. Although the last part of the game was released 16 ago, it is still played and adored by the RTS community. Since the latest instalment is now available on PC, many might be wondering if their system is capable of running the game. Players can find the minimum and recommended specs below.

Minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64 bit, or Windows 11

Processor: Intel Core i5-6300U or AMD Ryzen 5 2400G

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Intel HD 520 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 11

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 50 GB available space

Recommended system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64 bit, or Windows 11

Processor: 3.6 GHz 6-core (Intel i5) or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 970 GPU or AMD Radeon RX 570 GPU with 4GB of VRAM

VRAM: 4GB

4GB DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 50 GB available space

As one can see, the game is not demanding and can run on most modern systems. This is not surprising since Age of Empires IV is not really a graphic intensive game and mainly revolves are around its strategy based gameplay.