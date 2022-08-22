All A Hunter’s Cry rewards in Sea of Thieves and how to get them
A pair of pirate pludered pieces.
A Hunter’s Cry, the latest Adventure to come to Sea of Thieves, brings with it a fun, if matchmaking-dependant, new narrative activity. You’re responsible for saving the Hunter Merrick from the Dark Brethren and seeing him safely to the Pirate Lord’s tavern. There are more than just story beats here, however. You’ll also receive a pair of quality rewards to show off to your friends and fellow pirates. We’ll detail both of these nifty trinkets here.
A Hunter’s Cry Momentos
There are two Momento rewards available as part of the A Hunter’s Cry Adventure: a portrait of Merrick you can hang somewhere on your ship called “Hunter’s Repose” and the Defender of the Damned Title.
The portrait is the easier of the two rewards to earn, requiring only that you complete A Hunter’s Cry a single time, after which it’s available in your Trinket Box menu. You can place it anywhere a painting would otherwise go. No horizontal surfaces work.
The Title takes a little more work: you must complete the six Deeds associated with A Hunter’s Cry. Thankfully, only three of them take extra effort, and a fourth is a simple journey across the seas, one like the kind you’ve probably made a thousand times before. As a refresher, the Deeds are:
- Enter the Sea of the Damned: Speak to Larinna and the Pirate Lord to open the gateway.
- Light a Lighthouse Beacon: Use the beam from a Lighthouse to light one of the beacon braziers on the main island of the Twisted Sea Dog Tavern.
- Defeat Three Ghost Ships: Scuttle three of the Ghost Ships that sail in the waters surrounding the Twisted Sea Dog Tavern.
- Help Lower the Drawbridge: Light any braziers along the path to the drawbridge or help turn its lowering capstan.
- Rescue Merrick: Speak to Merrick at the top of the Twisted Sea Dog’s Tavern.
- Deliver a Letter to Serik: Travel to North Star Seapost and speak to Serik, giving her the letter when prompted.