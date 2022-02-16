All abilities for the Fiend of Gluttony in Monark

If you scored high enough on the tutorial quiz in the Gluttony category, or at some point during the main story, you will receive the Fiend of Gluttony as a battle unit. Much like Ryotaro, Gluttony focuses on high damage and thievery to assist your team, but can be a little brittle without proper investment. Here are all of the abilities for the Fiend of Gluttony in Monark.

Rout Strike – HIT : Attack an enemy with a chance of reducing the target’s accuracy and increasing the user’s. Upgrades increase damage.

: Attack an enemy with a chance of reducing the target’s accuracy and increasing the user’s. Upgrades increase damage. Seal Resistance : Increase resistance against Seal, 20% per level for a maximum of 100% immunity.

: Increase resistance against Seal, 20% per level for a maximum of 100% immunity. Rout Strike – AGI : Attack an enemy with a chance of reducing the target’s AGI and increasing the user’s. Upgrades increase damage.

: Attack an enemy with a chance of reducing the target’s AGI and increasing the user’s. Upgrades increase damage. Lose Agency : May influct Confuse on an enemy.

: May influct Confuse on an enemy. Double Slash : Execute a 2-hit assault of high-velocity slashes.

: Execute a 2-hit assault of high-velocity slashes. Tetraslash : Execute a 4-hit assault of turbo-velocity slashes.

: Execute a 4-hit assault of turbo-velocity slashes. Confuse Resistance : Increase resistance against Confuse, 20% per level for a maximum of 100% immunity.

: Increase resistance against Confuse, 20% per level for a maximum of 100% immunity. Snatch Equipment : Attempt to steal an item held by the enemy.

: Attempt to steal an item held by the enemy. Follow-up – Confuse : Low chance of inflicting targets with confuse with performing an assist attack.

: Low chance of inflicting targets with confuse with performing an assist attack. Plunder Equipment : Attack with a chance of stealing an item held by the enemy.

: Attack with a chance of stealing an item held by the enemy. Rout Strike – HP : Perform an attack that heals 25% of the damage dealt as HP.

: Perform an attack that heals 25% of the damage dealt as HP. Scavenge : When defeating an enemy with this ability, increase the chance of an item dropping proportional to the excess damage dealt.

: When defeating an enemy with this ability, increase the chance of an item dropping proportional to the excess damage dealt. Plunder Buff : Attack with a chance of stealing one stat buff from the enemy.

: Attack with a chance of stealing one stat buff from the enemy. Rout Strike – MOV : Attack an enemy with a chance of reducing the target’s MOV and increasing the user’s. Upgrades increase damage.

: Attack an enemy with a chance of reducing the target’s MOV and increasing the user’s. Upgrades increase damage. Double Rout Strike : Attack an enemy with a chance of inflicting two random stat debuffs on the target and buffing those same two stats on the user.

: Attack an enemy with a chance of inflicting two random stat debuffs on the target and buffing those same two stats on the user. Absorb HP : Perform a three-hit combo attack on all enemies within range that heal 25% of the damage dealt as HP.

: Perform a three-hit combo attack on all enemies within range that heal 25% of the damage dealt as HP. Snatch Skill : May inflict Seal on an enemy. If successful, the enemy’s Arts and Authorities become available through Resonance.

: May inflict Seal on an enemy. If successful, the enemy’s Arts and Authorities become available through Resonance. Necrophagy : When defeating an enemy with this ability, gain a stat buff proportional to the excess damage dealt.

: When defeating an enemy with this ability, gain a stat buff proportional to the excess damage dealt. Snatch Buff+ : Attempt to steal one stage’s worth of each stat buff from every enemy within range.

: Attempt to steal one stage’s worth of each stat buff from every enemy within range. Rout Strike – DEF : Attack an enemy with a chance of reducing the target’s DEF and increasing the user’s. Upgrades increase damage.

: Attack an enemy with a chance of reducing the target’s DEF and increasing the user’s. Upgrades increase damage. Rout Strike – ATK : Attack an enemy with a chance of reducing the target’s ATK and increasing the user’s. Upgrades increase damage.

: Attack an enemy with a chance of reducing the target’s ATK and increasing the user’s. Upgrades increase damage. Lose Agency+ : May inflict Confuse on all enemies within Range.

: May inflict Confuse on all enemies within Range. Lose Defiance: Prevent an enemy within range from Counter Attacking for three turns.

Gluttony’s strengths lie in Rout Shot and Double Rout — inflicting debuffs and buffs at the same time is extremely powerful. Once you get plus two to your ATK, you can Tetraslash and eliminate a lot of weaker enemies single-handedly. Lose Agency can be useful if it works, but the inflict chance is low even at maximum level, and can safely be ignored.