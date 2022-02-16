All abilities for the Fiend of Wrath in Monark

Depending on your answers to Yoru’s questions after the tutorial, you will receive a random Fiend to aid you in combat. This can be related to any Ego Traits, from Gluttony to Lust. The Fiend of Wrath is obtained by answering the questions in a headstrong and aggressive manner, much like the unit itself. Wrath is a heavy damage dealer focused on boosting the attack of itself and others, sometimes to the detriment of the team. Here are all of the abilities for the Fiend of Wrath in Monark.

Electrotherapy : Heal the user’s HP by 50%. Upgrades increase heal amount.

: Heal the user’s HP by 50%. Upgrades increase heal amount. Disable Resistance : Increase resistance against Disable.

: Increase resistance against Disable. Bleed Resistance : Increase resistance against Bleed.

: Increase resistance against Bleed. Confuse Resistance : Increase resistance against Confuse.

: Increase resistance against Confuse. Jolting Blow : Attack with a chance of inflicting Confuse. Upgrades increase damage.

: Attack with a chance of inflicting Confuse. Upgrades increase damage. Static Strike : Launch an electric shock with a chance of inflicting Disable. Upgrades increase damage.

: Launch an electric shock with a chance of inflicting Disable. Upgrades increase damage. Sharp Incision : Attack with a chance of inflicting Bleed. Upgrades increase damage.

: Attack with a chance of inflicting Bleed. Upgrades increase damage. Rebuke : Attack an ally, curing them of Sleep, Confuse, and Charm. This attack cannot critically strike. Upgrades decrease damage.

: Attack an ally, curing them of Sleep, Confuse, and Charm. This attack cannot critically strike. Upgrades decrease damage. Hot Swap – Utter Devotion : Doubles both damage dealt and damage taken for three turns.

: Doubles both damage dealt and damage taken for three turns. Schism Slash : Perform a downward halberd slam, hitting all targets within range. Upgrades increase damage.

: Perform a downward halberd slam, hitting all targets within range. Upgrades increase damage. Magnetic Repulsion : Perform an attack that shifts the position of all enemies within range. Upgrades increase damage.

: Perform an attack that shifts the position of all enemies within range. Upgrades increase damage. Hot Swap – Vengeance : Increase the POWER of an ally’s Counter Attacks for three turns.

: Increase the POWER of an ally’s Counter Attacks for three turns. Mjolnir Streak : Fire arrows of electricity that strike all enemies within range. Upgrades increase damage.

: Fire arrows of electricity that strike all enemies within range. Upgrades increase damage. Thundercloud Calling : Call down a burst of lightning with a chance of inflicting Disable. Upgrades increase damage.

: Call down a burst of lightning with a chance of inflicting Disable. Upgrades increase damage. Desperate Strike : A full-force assault that forsakes all self-preservation, lowering the user’s DEF to perform a high-power attack. Upgrades increase damage.

: A full-force assault that forsakes all self-preservation, lowering the user’s DEF to perform a high-power attack. Upgrades increase damage. Static Shield : Increase an ally’s DEF by one stage.

: Increase an ally’s DEF by one stage. Short Circuit – Detonate : A high-powered assault that hits all units within range and KO’s the user. Upgrades increase damage.

: A high-powered assault that hits all units within range and KO’s the user. Upgrades increase damage. DEF UP : Passively increase DEF by a fixed percentage.

: Passively increase DEF by a fixed percentage. Hot Swap – Static Shield : When performing an Assist Attack, raise the assisted unit’s ATK instead for two turns.

: When performing an Assist Attack, raise the assisted unit’s ATK instead for two turns. Choreomania : Perform a powerful attack on a random allied or enemy unit within range, including the user. This attack cannot critically strike. Upgrades increase damage.

: Perform a powerful attack on a random allied or enemy unit within range, including the user. This attack cannot critically strike. Upgrades increase damage. Hot Swap – Voltaic Rage : Increase ATK by one stage whenever an attack is received for two turns.

: Increase ATK by one stage whenever an attack is received for two turns. Hot Swap – Carnage : Multiply the power of the next attack by 2.25x.

: Multiply the power of the next attack by 2.25x. Voltaic Rage: Increase an ally’s ATK by one stage.

Wrath is a high-risk, high-reward unit in combat. Stacking ATK UP buffs on Wrath before using Hot Swap – Utter Devotion will allow Wrath to deal insanely high amounts of burst damage in a single attack, or eliminate entire groups via Short Circuit – Detonate. Don’t neglect Wrath’s other moves, however. Rebuke is a fantastic Authority to combo with Pride’s ADE – Boosters or to support other, most consistent units.