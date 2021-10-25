All accessibility and difficulty settings in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has made a crash-landing, and we’re giving you a bite-sized version of the difficulty settings Square Enix has provided to help fine-tune your experience with the game. Not only will you be able to toggle the game’s difficulty to match your pace, but you can also toggle with the accessibility settings to better suit your needs for seamless gameplay.

Accessibility

First, to make sure that everyone can enjoy playing Guardians of the Galaxy, let’s go over the accessibility settings, starting with the languages menu. The subtitles, overheard subtitles, and closed captioning can be switched on and off at any time, but players who are deaf or hard of hearing may want to keep them switched on in order to understand the plot of the game and turn on Show Character Name to see who is speaking. You can also adjust the size of the subtitles from Very Small to Very Large, depending on your sight. If you really need to read what is being said, you can enable the subtitle background and adjust the background’s opacity with the slider.

The combat portion of accessibility options mostly deals with Target Lock and Target Switching. All the Target Switching mechanics — Initial Delay, Repeat Delay, and Stick Deadzone — can be adjusted with a slider. For Target Lock, again, you can toggle the Target Lock Break Delay, Initial Target Lock Range, and Aiming Lock Break Stick Deadzone with a slider. You can toggle the Elemental Lock Situation from Always to Never. Disable Target Lock Break can be switched on or off, and Enable Lock Target Switching, Automatic Target Lock Range as well as Auto Lock on Next Target can be toggled on or off.

As for everything else, the Objective Log Display Timer and Exploration Dot Transparency can be adjusted with a slider, while Auto-Win Quick Time Events and the Exploration Dot can be turned on or off.

Difficulty

Players can adjust their difficulty settings the old-fashioned way, or customize them to spice up the gameplay experience for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Here are the main difficulty settings and their level of confidence in the player to get through its trials and tribulations.

Easy – You got this.

– You got this. Intended – You got this, probably.

– You got this, probably. Hard – You don’t got this.

– You don’t got this. Custom – I do it my way.

In addition to the traditional difficulty settings, there are also multiple sub-categories of difficulty settings that may be toggled at any time during gameplay.