All accessibility options in Halo Infinite

With the multiplayer portion of Halo Infinite now available for everyone to play, incoming users may want to know what to expect regarding accessibility options. Considering it features crossplay between Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, there is a wide audience to tap into.

Factoring in its free to play nature, which doesn’t require an Xbox Live subscription, the potential Halo audience is larger than ever. Our guide below details what accessibility options you can expect upon booting the title.

Language options

Halo Infinite lets players independently set the spoken language from the displayed text. While it only supports English audio, here are the supported text languages: English, Japanese, German, French, Spanish, Mexican Spanish, Italian, Korean, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Polish, Russian, Dutch, and Brazillian Portuguese.

Menu navigation

Linear Navigation Mode – Allows for simpler menu navigation that lets you reach tabs at the bottom and top of the screen with a single flick

– Allows for simpler menu navigation that lets you reach tabs at the bottom and top of the screen with a single flick UI Narration – This self explanatory option only works with English set as the visual language.

– This self explanatory option only works with English set as the visual language. UI Narration Rate – Adjust the speed of UI narration

– Adjust the speed of UI narration UI Narration Volume – Adjust the volume of UI narration

– Adjust the volume of UI narration Text Size – Adjust the size of UI text specifically

– Adjust the size of UI text specifically Text Scroll Speed – Adjust the speed at which text scrolls

Subtitles

Visibility – There are on, off, and automatic toggles. Automatic enables subtitles if the voice and text language are different.

– There are on, off, and automatic toggles. Automatic enables subtitles if the voice and text language are different. Display – Options for Story Only or All. With Story Only enabled, subtitles only appear for dialogue coming from major characters. All displays subtitles for every bit of spoken dialogue.

– Options for Story Only or All. With Story Only enabled, subtitles only appear for dialogue coming from major characters. All displays subtitles for every bit of spoken dialogue. Size – Adjust subtitle size with three presets

– Adjust subtitle size with three presets Background Opacity – Slider for setting the opacity of the background for subtitle text boxed

– Slider for setting the opacity of the background for subtitle text boxed Highlight – Enables options for distinguishing subtitle colors by either speaker name or the entire line of dialogue

Visual

Enemy UI Color – Select enemy UI colors from 16 presets

– Select enemy UI colors from 16 presets Friendly UI Color – Select friendly UI colors from 16 presets

– Select friendly UI colors from 16 presets Fireteam Marker Color – Select the color of Fireteam markers from 16 presets

– Select the color of Fireteam markers from 16 presets Reticle Outline Opacity – Slider for altering the reticle’s opacity

– Slider for altering the reticle’s opacity Reticle Outline Thickness – Slider for altering the thickness of the reticle’s outline

– Slider for altering the thickness of the reticle’s outline HUD Opacity – Slider for setting the HUD opacity

Communication

Text to speech – Text is translated to spoken audio

– Text is translated to spoken audio Speech to text – Player voices are transcribed as text

Sensory