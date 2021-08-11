All AFK Arena codes (August 2021)
AFK Arena is one of the most popular RPG mobile games ever since it was released back in 2019, and players can build their team from the pool of over 100 heroes to fight the enemies. The goal is to fight the ancient evil Hypogeans and stop them from destroying the realm of Esperia. While progressing in the game, you might need a ton of Diamonds, Gold, Soulstones and more that can be bought by spending real money, which is not possible for everyone.
In that case, you can redeem the AFK Arena codes listed below to get some free in-game goodies.
AFK Arena codes
Before redeeming the AFK Arena codes, remember that some codes are account-specific and might not work for everyone. Also, try to redeem them as soon as possible, as they expire after a certain amount of time. Here is the list of the latest codes available as of the publication date on this post.
Working Codes
- dqy4aq3pyw – 30 Summon Scrolls, 888 Diamonds, 8888 Labyrinth Coins and 8888 Hero Coins
- dwn8ekefbd – 8,888 hero coins, 888 diamonds, 8,888 labyrinth tokens, and 30 common hero scrolls
- Xiaban886 – 500 diamonds
- 311j4hw00d – 100k gold and 100 diamonds
- ch3atc0de – 100k gold and 100 diamonds
- xmasl00t – 100k gold and 100 diamonds
- d14m0nd5 – 100k gold and 100 diamonds
- badlijey666 – 100K gold and 100 diamonds
- 101nc107h – 100 diamonds and 100k gold
- uf4shqjngq – 30 common hero scrolls
- afk888 – 300 diamonds, 20k gold, 100 hero’s essence
- misevj66yi – 5 common hero scrolls, 500 diamonds, 60 soulstones
Expired AFK Arena Redemption codes
- ck4kjutz6k – 300 Diamonds and 20 Soulstone
- 1fanfengshun – 188 Diamonds & Gold
- 2019mothersday – 60 Elite Hero Shards
- 228j636fs9 – 1,000 Diamonds
- 25pg5gnpcf – 1,000 Diamonds
- 26dnuiw8s4 – 1,000 Diamonds & 10 Faction Scrolls
- 2gq55jii87 – 20 Elite Hero Soulstones & 300 Diamonds
- 2longtengfei – 188 Diamonds & Hero Experience
- 2n7gek6rtc – 300 Diamonds & 20 Elite Hero Soulstones
- 2nzzy8y67v – 1,000 Diamonds
- 3aghu4egje – 300 Diamonds & 20 Elite Hero Soulstones
- 3baee6v3v7 – 3,000 Diamonds
- 3gpasha3ch – 300 Diamonds & 20 Elite Hero Soulstones
- 3yangkaitai – 2020 Diamonds & Hero Essence
- 4jipingan – 188 Diamonds & Gold
- 4rytg4u2q6 – 300 Diamonds & 20 Elite Shards
- 576w235suw – 300 Diamonds and 20 Elite Hero Shards
- 57kh69fhzr – 1,500 Diamonds and 60 Elite Hero Soulstones
- 5fulinmen – 188 Diamonds & Hero Experience
- 65tdenbmtw – 300 Diamonds and 20 Elite Hero Soulstones
- 66dashun – 188 Diamonds & Hero Essence
- 6u226crhtp – 300 Diamonds and 20 Elite Hero Soulstones
- 6wgh9ung66 – 1,000 Diamonds
- 7xinggaozhao – 188 Diamonds & 10 Faction Scrolls
- 85de5ar9ts – 10 Common Hero Scrolls, 10 Stargazing Cards, 10 Faction Scrolls, 8888 Hero Coins, 888 Diamonds, and 8888 Labyrinth Tokens
- 8e27shfk6b – 10 Common Hero Scrolls, 10 Stargazing Cards, 10 Faction Scrolls, 8888 Hero Coins, 888 Diamonds, and 8888 Labyrinth Tokens
- 8vws9uf6f5 – 30 Faction Scrolls and 3000 Diamonds
- 9qgzux8k82 – 20 Elite Hero Soulstone and 300 Diamonds
- aaz27uvgfi—Earn 40 Hero Scrolls and 3,000 Diamonds
- AFKelijah – 100,000 Gold, 500 Hero’s Essence, 500 Diamonds
- afklaunch – 60 Elite Hero Shards
- Afkmarkiplier – 300 Diamonds and 30 Elite Hero Shards
- afknewyear2020 – Elite Hero Shards & Diamonds
- ayqcttC36x – 200 Diamonds and 200,000 Gold Coins
- BestRPG4BusyU – 500k Gold and 500 Diamonds
- dadisafk2019 – 60 Elite Hero Shards
- Don00001 – 3,000 Diamonds
- happy2021 – 30 Faction Scrolls
- happybday0409 – 500 Diamonds, 10 Common Hero Scrolls, & five Chest of Wishes
- HaruruAFK – Five Common Hero Scrolls, 1,000 Diamonds, 1,500 Gold
- jenrmb3n3a – 60 Rare Hero Shards
- liuyan118 – 50,000 Gold & three Faction Scrolls
- liuyan233 – 50,000 Gold & three Common Hero Scrolls
- liuyan888 – 100,000 Gold & 888 Diamonds
- mrpumpkin2 – 300 Diamonds & five Common Hero Scrolls
- overlord666 – 500 Hero’s Essence, 500 Diamonds, and 500k Gold
- persona5 – 500 Hero’s Essence, 500 Diamonds, and 500k Gold
- pqgeimc6da – 30 Elite Hero Shards & Gold
- rvgv3b8g4i – 60 Rare Hero Shards
- s4vyzvanha – 10 Elite Hero Shards & 100 Diamonds
- s7yps9phsj – 20 Elite Hero Shards & 200 Diamonds
- te9gig7y58 – 1,000 Diamonds
- thanksgiving2019 – 1 Epic Hero
- tt9wazfsbp – 1,000 Diamonds
- tvb5zkyt47 – 1,000 Diamonds
- u3gpi6heu6 – 1,000 Diamonds
- u9rfs27rd9 – 1,000 Diamonds
- uffqqmgtxd – 1,000 Diamonds
- ufxsqraif5 – 1,000 Diamonds
- vdgf3ak6fc – 1,000 Diamonds
- vm894xsucf – 1,000 Diamonds
- vxvtzgtz6f – 1,000 Diamonds
- yuanxiao – 60 Elite Hero Shards & 300 Diamonds
- YuJaeseok – Five Common Hero Scrolls, 1,000 Diamonds, 1,500 Gold
How to redeem codes in AFK Arena
- Open AFK Arena on your device and copy the UID from your profile.
- Now, go to AFK Arena Code Redemption Website.
- Enter your UID that you copied from the game and a verification code will be sent your in-game mail automatically.
- Paste your verification code on the redemption website and click on Login button.
- Now, enter your code and hit the Redeem button.
- Your reward will be sent to your in-game mail.