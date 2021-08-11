All AFK Arena codes (August 2021)

AFK Arena is one of the most popular RPG mobile games ever since it was released back in 2019, and players can build their team from the pool of over 100 heroes to fight the enemies. The goal is to fight the ancient evil Hypogeans and stop them from destroying the realm of Esperia. While progressing in the game, you might need a ton of Diamonds, Gold, Soulstones and more that can be bought by spending real money, which is not possible for everyone.

In that case, you can redeem the AFK Arena codes listed below to get some free in-game goodies.

AFK Arena codes

Image via LilithGames

Before redeeming the AFK Arena codes, remember that some codes are account-specific and might not work for everyone. Also, try to redeem them as soon as possible, as they expire after a certain amount of time. Here is the list of the latest codes available as of the publication date on this post.

Working Codes

dqy4aq3pyw – 30 Summon Scrolls, 888 Diamonds, 8888 Labyrinth Coins and 8888 Hero Coins

– 30 Summon Scrolls, 888 Diamonds, 8888 Labyrinth Coins and 8888 Hero Coins dwn8ekefbd – 8,888 hero coins, 888 diamonds, 8,888 labyrinth tokens, and 30 common hero scrolls

– 8,888 hero coins, 888 diamonds, 8,888 labyrinth tokens, and 30 common hero scrolls Xiaban886 – 500 diamonds

– 500 diamonds 311j4hw00d – 100k gold and 100 diamonds

– 100k gold and 100 diamonds ch3atc0de – 100k gold and 100 diamonds

– 100k gold and 100 diamonds xmasl00t – 100k gold and 100 diamonds

– 100k gold and 100 diamonds d14m0nd5 – 100k gold and 100 diamonds

– 100k gold and 100 diamonds badlijey666 – 100K gold and 100 diamonds

– 100K gold and 100 diamonds 101nc107h – 100 diamonds and 100k gold

– 100 diamonds and 100k gold uf4shqjngq – 30 common hero scrolls

– 30 common hero scrolls afk888 – 300 diamonds, 20k gold, 100 hero’s essence

– 300 diamonds, 20k gold, 100 hero’s essence misevj66yi – 5 common hero scrolls, 500 diamonds, 60 soulstones

Expired AFK Arena Redemption codes

ck4kjutz6k – 300 Diamonds and 20 Soulstone

– 300 Diamonds and 20 Soulstone 1fanfengshun – 188 Diamonds & Gold

– 188 Diamonds & Gold 2019mothersday – 60 Elite Hero Shards

– 60 Elite Hero Shards 228j636fs9 – 1,000 Diamonds

– 1,000 Diamonds 25pg5gnpcf – 1,000 Diamonds

– 1,000 Diamonds 26dnuiw8s4 – 1,000 Diamonds & 10 Faction Scrolls

– 1,000 Diamonds & 10 Faction Scrolls 2gq55jii87 – 20 Elite Hero Soulstones & 300 Diamonds

– 20 Elite Hero Soulstones & 300 Diamonds 2longtengfei – 188 Diamonds & Hero Experience

– 188 Diamonds & Hero Experience 2n7gek6rtc – 300 Diamonds & 20 Elite Hero Soulstones

– 300 Diamonds & 20 Elite Hero Soulstones 2nzzy8y67v – 1,000 Diamonds

– 1,000 Diamonds 3aghu4egje – 300 Diamonds & 20 Elite Hero Soulstones

– 300 Diamonds & 20 Elite Hero Soulstones 3baee6v3v7 – 3,000 Diamonds

– 3,000 Diamonds 3gpasha3ch – 300 Diamonds & 20 Elite Hero Soulstones

– 300 Diamonds & 20 Elite Hero Soulstones 3yangkaitai – 2020 Diamonds & Hero Essence

– 2020 Diamonds & Hero Essence 4jipingan – 188 Diamonds & Gold

– 188 Diamonds & Gold 4rytg4u2q6 – 300 Diamonds & 20 Elite Shards

– 300 Diamonds & 20 Elite Shards 576w235suw – 300 Diamonds and 20 Elite Hero Shards

– 300 Diamonds and 20 Elite Hero Shards 57kh69fhzr – 1,500 Diamonds and 60 Elite Hero Soulstones

– 1,500 Diamonds and 60 Elite Hero Soulstones 5fulinmen – 188 Diamonds & Hero Experience

– 188 Diamonds & Hero Experience 65tdenbmtw – 300 Diamonds and 20 Elite Hero Soulstones

– 300 Diamonds and 20 Elite Hero Soulstones 66dashun – 188 Diamonds & Hero Essence

– 188 Diamonds & Hero Essence 6u226crhtp – 300 Diamonds and 20 Elite Hero Soulstones

– 300 Diamonds and 20 Elite Hero Soulstones 6wgh9ung66 – 1,000 Diamonds

– 1,000 Diamonds 7xinggaozhao – 188 Diamonds & 10 Faction Scrolls

– 188 Diamonds & 10 Faction Scrolls 85de5ar9ts – 10 Common Hero Scrolls, 10 Stargazing Cards, 10 Faction Scrolls, 8888 Hero Coins, 888 Diamonds, and 8888 Labyrinth Tokens

– 10 Common Hero Scrolls, 10 Stargazing Cards, 10 Faction Scrolls, 8888 Hero Coins, 888 Diamonds, and 8888 Labyrinth Tokens 8e27shfk6b – 10 Common Hero Scrolls, 10 Stargazing Cards, 10 Faction Scrolls, 8888 Hero Coins, 888 Diamonds, and 8888 Labyrinth Tokens

– 10 Common Hero Scrolls, 10 Stargazing Cards, 10 Faction Scrolls, 8888 Hero Coins, 888 Diamonds, and 8888 Labyrinth Tokens 8vws9uf6f5 – 30 Faction Scrolls and 3000 Diamonds

– 30 Faction Scrolls and 3000 Diamonds 9qgzux8k82 – 20 Elite Hero Soulstone and 300 Diamonds

– 20 Elite Hero Soulstone and 300 Diamonds aaz27uvgfi—Earn 40 Hero Scrolls and 3,000 Diamonds

40 Hero Scrolls and 3,000 Diamonds AFKelijah – 100,000 Gold, 500 Hero’s Essence, 500 Diamonds

– 100,000 Gold, 500 Hero’s Essence, 500 Diamonds afklaunch – 60 Elite Hero Shards

– 60 Elite Hero Shards Afkmarkiplier – 300 Diamonds and 30 Elite Hero Shards

– 300 Diamonds and 30 Elite Hero Shards afknewyear2020 – Elite Hero Shards & Diamonds

– Elite Hero Shards & Diamonds ayqcttC36x – 200 Diamonds and 200,000 Gold Coins

– 200 Diamonds and 200,000 Gold Coins BestRPG4BusyU – 500k Gold and 500 Diamonds

– 500k Gold and 500 Diamonds dadisafk2019 – 60 Elite Hero Shards

– 60 Elite Hero Shards Don00001 – 3,000 Diamonds

– 3,000 Diamonds happy2021 – 30 Faction Scrolls

– 30 Faction Scrolls happybday0409 – 500 Diamonds, 10 Common Hero Scrolls, & five Chest of Wishes

– 500 Diamonds, 10 Common Hero Scrolls, & five Chest of Wishes HaruruAFK – Five Common Hero Scrolls, 1,000 Diamonds, 1,500 Gold

– Five Common Hero Scrolls, 1,000 Diamonds, 1,500 Gold jenrmb3n3a – 60 Rare Hero Shards

– 60 Rare Hero Shards liuyan118 – 50,000 Gold & three Faction Scrolls

– 50,000 Gold & three Faction Scrolls liuyan233 – 50,000 Gold & three Common Hero Scrolls

– 50,000 Gold & three Common Hero Scrolls liuyan888 – 100,000 Gold & 888 Diamonds

– 100,000 Gold & 888 Diamonds mrpumpkin2 – 300 Diamonds & five Common Hero Scrolls

– 300 Diamonds & five Common Hero Scrolls overlord666 – 500 Hero’s Essence, 500 Diamonds, and 500k Gold

– 500 Hero’s Essence, 500 Diamonds, and 500k Gold persona5 – 500 Hero’s Essence, 500 Diamonds, and 500k Gold

– 500 Hero’s Essence, 500 Diamonds, and 500k Gold pqgeimc6da – 30 Elite Hero Shards & Gold

– 30 Elite Hero Shards & Gold rvgv3b8g4i – 60 Rare Hero Shards

– 60 Rare Hero Shards s4vyzvanha – 10 Elite Hero Shards & 100 Diamonds

– 10 Elite Hero Shards & 100 Diamonds s7yps9phsj – 20 Elite Hero Shards & 200 Diamonds

– 20 Elite Hero Shards & 200 Diamonds te9gig7y58 – 1,000 Diamonds

– 1,000 Diamonds thanksgiving2019 – 1 Epic Hero

– 1 Epic Hero tt9wazfsbp – 1,000 Diamonds

– 1,000 Diamonds tvb5zkyt47 – 1,000 Diamonds

– 1,000 Diamonds u3gpi6heu6 – 1,000 Diamonds

– 1,000 Diamonds u9rfs27rd9 – 1,000 Diamonds

– 1,000 Diamonds uffqqmgtxd – 1,000 Diamonds

– 1,000 Diamonds ufxsqraif5 – 1,000 Diamonds

– 1,000 Diamonds vdgf3ak6fc – 1,000 Diamonds

– 1,000 Diamonds vm894xsucf – 1,000 Diamonds

– 1,000 Diamonds vxvtzgtz6f – 1,000 Diamonds

– 1,000 Diamonds yuanxiao – 60 Elite Hero Shards & 300 Diamonds

– 60 Elite Hero Shards & 300 Diamonds YuJaeseok – Five Common Hero Scrolls, 1,000 Diamonds, 1,500 Gold

Related: Roblox Mall Tycoon codes (August 2021)

How to redeem codes in AFK Arena