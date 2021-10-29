All Agent Chamber skills and abilities in Valorant

Chamber is a new agent that will be coming to Valorant on November 16. He will bring a new style of play to the battlefield, giving players interesting tactical options to play with. Chamber is capable of solid CC by slowing enemies, has a special heavy pistol that he can use that allows him to aim down sights, and can teleport.

Well dressed and well-armed, French weapons designer Chamber expels aggressors with deadly precision. He leverages his custom arsenal to hold the line and pick off enemies from afar, with a contingency built for every plan.

Abilities:

(C) Trademark

Place a trap that scans for enemies. When a visible enemy comes in range, the trap counts down and then destabilizes the terrain around them, creating a lingering field that slows players caught inside of it.

(Q) Headhunter

Activate to equip a heavy pistol. ALT FIRE with the pistol equipped to aim down sights.

(E) Rendezvous

Place two teleport anchors. While on the ground and in range of an anchor, REACTIVATE to quickly teleport to the other anchor. Anchors can be picked up to be REDEPLOYED.

(X) Tour de Force

Activate to summon a powerful, custom sniper rifle that will kill an enemy with any direct hit. Killing an enemy creates a lingering field that slows players caught inside of it.