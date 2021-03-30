All Aggron weaknesses and counters in Pokémon Go

Aggron can be a difficult Pokémon to fight in Pokémon Go. You can encounter it in three-star raids, Pokémon Go PvP battles, or several Team Rocket Grunts and Leaders use this Pokémon in battle. Aggron only has a handful of weaknesses, but if you can exploit those during the battle, you can do quite a bit of damage because they overlap each other to do twice as much damage. We’re going to break down all of Aggron’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon to battle it.

All Aggron weaknesses

Aggron is a Steel and Rock-type Pokémon. While it is weak to Water-type moves, it is primarily weak to Fighting and Ground-type, and those should be your primary focus. It is resistant to Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Ice, Psychic, Rock, Flying, Normal, and Poison-type attacks.

Aggron is resistant to various moves, but because of how much damage it takes from Fighting and Ground-type attacks, those are the best ones. You want to avoid anything it’s resistant against.

Best Pokémon to counter Aggron

The best Pokémon to beat Aggron will be Machamp, Excadrill, and Groudon.

Machamp is purely a Fighting-type Pokémon. It’s among one of the best in its type category, using a variety of powerful Fighting-type moves. Its first form, Machop, appears fairly often, making it the perfect Pokémon to use against Aggron, given how common it is. The big downside to Machamp is how little defense it has, so it’s not going to do best in raids unless you use it as a glass cannon. It’s capable of dishing out plenty of damage, but it doesn’t last long.

The next best Pokémon to use against Aggron will be Excadrill, a Ground and Steel-type Pokémon. Excadrill is on par with Machamp, being a powerful Ground-type Pokémon, and it has a lot of attack power. It has the same unfortunate luck of having low defenses. Thankfully, its most powerful attacks are Ground-type, mud shot, earthquake, and drill run. Even if it can’t endure multiple attacks from an Aggron, it’s capable of doing a mountain of damage to it.

The final Pokémon we’re going to recommend to use against Aggron will be Groudon, the legendary Ground-type Pokémon. Unlike Machamp or Excadrill, Groudon has high attack and defense stats, making it a hefty challenge for any Aggron. Groudon is considered the best Ground-type Pokémon in the game, making sense that it’s perfect for this battle. You can pit Groudon against Aggron in nearly any capacity, and you’ll be sure to come out on top.

All Aggron attacks

These are all of Aggron’s attacks that you can expect it to use against whenever battling it.

Fast moves: Dragon tail (Dragon-type), Iron tail (Steel-type), Smack down (Rock-type)

Charged moves: Heavy slam (Steel-type), Stone edge (Rock-type), Thunder (Electric-type)

Of the available attacks, dragon tail and thunder are the ones that stick out the most. If you’re using a Ground-type Pokémon against Aggron, you shouldn’t have to worry about thunder. Dragon tail might be the only odd choice in its attacks, but there are several better Pokémon choices that are not Dragon-type that you can use against Aggron.

