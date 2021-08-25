All Alchemy Stars codes (August 2021)

Alchemy Stars is a tactical RPG gacha game in which players build a team of five characters and combat others in a turn-based system. The game requires a lot of strategic planning and carefully placed moves. Furthermore, there are codes available for the game that players can utilize to claim free rewards and speed up their progression.

Working Alchemy Stars codes

Here are all the active codes for Alchemy Stars:

alchemystars- 3,000 Nightium, 200 Heartstone and 2xT2 Gifts ( restricted to US server)

Sakaeblade- secret reward

dawnflower- secret reward

istvan- secret reward

theseed- secret reward

oddjobs- secret reward

summer- secret reward

How to redeem Alchemy Stars codes

To redeem a code in Alchemy stars, you need to complete tutorials (only one time). Once done, click on the exclamation icon on the home screen and scroll down to the bottom of the events tab. Select the Code Redeeming Center option and enter one of the codes mentioned above. After you enter the code, you’ll receive the corresponding reward in your mailbox. Keep in mind that two players on different servers can have the same username, so pick the correct server.

Expired Alchemy Stars codes

There are currently no expired Alchemy Stars codes. However, we will update the list once we come across expired codes.