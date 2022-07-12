Roblox Jailbreak codes (July 2022)

Jailbreak is a popular cops and crooks game in Roblox that allows each player to choose what side of the law they want to be on. You can either plan and execute a robbery or be on the right side of the law and bring criminals to justice. As is the case with most Roblox games, Jailbreak features a code input system that allows the players to redeem them for some goodies. One such commodity is cash, and cash in Jailbreak can be used to, for example, purchase vehicles or weapons to carry out your nefarious plans or on the other hand, to mete out justice.

How to redeem codes

Redeeming your Jailbreak codes is not quite like it normally works in other Roblox titles. To help you out, follow our simple process to redeem these codes:

Log into the Jailbreak game.

In the game, go to either a bank, gas station, train station, or police station.

Once you are at any of those locations, find an ATM.

Interact with the ATM and a box will open up with space to input codes.

Copy and paste or type in the codes.

Any active codes will automatically be added to your account.

All active Roblox Jailbreak codes

The following are all of the currently active codes for the Jailbreak:

hyperchrome – Redeem for 10k Cash (Note that this code might glitch sometimes, making it seem not to be working. If this happens, try again later)

– Redeem for 10k Cash (Note that this code might glitch sometimes, making it seem not to be working. If this happens, try again later) Season10 – Redeem for 10k Cash

All expired Roblox Jailbreak codes

The following codes for Jailbreak have expired and can no longer be redeemed: