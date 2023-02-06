All animal symbol numbers in Hogwarts Legacy

There are several mysteries awaiting you in Hogwarts Legacy. If you’re willing to go out of your way to find these mysteries and solve the puzzles surrounding them, there’s typically a reward at the end, such as the doors with animal symbols on them. These doors require a specific combination for you to figure out, and what little information has been shared with you, each animal has a number associated with it. Here’s what you need to know about all animal symbols and their numbers in Hogwarts Legacy.

Where to find the animal symbol numbers key in Hogwarts Legacy

The animal symbol doors are scattered throughout Hogwarts. The only way to open them up is by placing the correct animal symbols where the question mark symbols are, and that means adding the three symbols together. Unfortunately, likely when you first encounter this door, there’s a good chance you won’t have the key to what numbers are associated with the animal symbols. Thankfully, you can find the cheat sheet while exploring the castle. First, you need to make your way to The Library Annex area and then head over to the Divination Classroom Floo Flames fast travel landmark.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive, go to your left and proceed through the rafters. Keep following this path until you can take your first right, and you’ll find a small area with a door with animal symbols, a chest, and a blackboard, partially explaining how to open the doors. Inside the chest is the key explaining the numbers for each animal symbol.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can use this key whenever attempting to complete any of the animal symbol doors. You can find this in your in-game inventory by heading to the Inventory category and scrolling down to the Quest Items tab.