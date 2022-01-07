All Apex Legends Dark Depths skins

Apex Legends’ Dark Depths event is packed full of aquatic-themed cosmetics that’ll make your Legend look like they’re ready to go deep-sea diving. Of the game’s 18 playable characters, four have been confirmed to receive event-exclusive cosmetics: Ash, Horizon, Lifeline, and Fuse.

Starting January 11, you’ll be able to pick up these characters’ Dark Depths skins via the in-game shop. The cosmetics will leave the shop once the event ends on February 1. Each skin will cost 1,800 Apex Coins, but not all of them will be available to purchase throughout the event. It should also be noted that there’s a chance — albeit not a definite one — that you could get any of the skins via the event’s Dark Depths packs, which will run you 400 Apex Coins each. We’ve listed each of the skins below, as well as provided the dates each will be available for purchase.

Ash: Denizen of the Deep

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Ash’s “Denizen of the Deep” skin will only be available to purchase from the in-game shop during the event’s first week, which runs from January 11 through January 18.

Fuse: Broseideon

Image via Respawn Entertainment

If you’ve ever wanted to play as Aquaman in Apex Legends, this is probably the closest you’ll get to that. This outrageous skin will be available to purchase from January 11 through January 18. However, the Broseidon bundle, which includes the skin plus other cosmetics exclusive to Fuse, will be available to purchase throughout the entire event for 2,500 Apex Coins.

Lifeline: My Wave

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Lifeline’s scuba-ready skin, “My Wave,” will be available to purchase from January 18 through February 1.

Horizon: Overfloater

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Horizon’s “Overfloater” skin will also be available to purchase from January 18 through February 1.

Other Skins

During the event, players will also be able to purchase cosmetic bundles for Revenant, Bangalore, Wraith, and Wattson, all of which look to be returning cosmetics from prior seasons. Revenant’s Deathproof bundle and Bangalore’s Fashionable bundle will each be available from January 11 through January 18 for 2,150 Apex Coins each. On January 18, the bundles will rotate out with Wraith’s Void Protector bundle and Wattson’s Haute Drop bundle filling the initial two bundles’ spots until the event’s end on February 1. The Haute Drop bundle will cost 2,150 Apex Coins, but the Void Protector bundle will only cost 1,800 coins.