All appliances in PlateUp and how they work

One of the most complicated parts of PlatedUp is all the different items you use throughout the game. There are over 75 different appliances that will help you create the best-run restaurants on the interwebs. On the flip side, that’s a lot of appliances to learn about on the fly while playing. So, to make the game a little easier, here’s a comprehensive list that runs down all the appliances in PlateUp.

All cooking appliances in PlateUp

Players use these items in their kitchens to satisfy hungry in-game customers. These will be your bread and butter while acting as a PlateUp chef.

Hob : Also known as a stovetop to Americans, the basic hob is one of the start items you begin with. It’s used for burgers, steaks, breakfast, soups, and more. There are four versions: the starter hob, the hob, the safety hob, and the danger hob. The starter hob is the slowest cooking, and the hob works slightly faster. Meanwhile, the safety hob is slow like the starter hob but will never set fire to your kitchen, while the danger hob is the fastest (but has a higher chance of setting ablaze).

: Also known as a stovetop to Americans, the basic hob is one of the start items you begin with. It’s used for burgers, steaks, breakfast, soups, and more. There are four versions: the starter hob, the hob, the safety hob, and the danger hob. The starter hob is the slowest cooking, and the hob works slightly faster. Meanwhile, the safety hob is slow like the starter hob but will never set fire to your kitchen, while the danger hob is the fastest (but has a higher chance of setting ablaze). Oven : Used to make pizza, pie, and other baked delicacies, the oven is a standard part of the PlateUp kitchen. It can be upgraded into a microwave.

: Used to make pizza, pie, and other baked delicacies, the oven is a standard part of the PlateUp kitchen. It can be upgraded into a microwave. Microwave: Players can upgrade an oven into a microwave. The best part of the microwave is that it cooks any meal in a few seconds. However, it also has a higher chance of starting a fire.

Players can upgrade an oven into a microwave. The best part of the microwave is that it cooks any meal in a few seconds. However, it also has a higher chance of starting a fire. Gas Limiter: The gas limiter is anti-burn and fire. So, all meals are much slower to go from done to burnt on your burners or in your oven (75% slower, to be precise). On the flip side, food cooks 25% slower, too.

The gas limiter is anti-burn and fire. So, all meals are much slower to go from done to burnt on your burners or in your oven (75% slower, to be precise). On the flip side, food cooks 25% slower, too. Gas Override: Only for the chefs with the quickest reflexes, the gas override cooks food 100%, but also burns things 400% faster.

Only for the chefs with the quickest reflexes, the gas override cooks food 100%, but also burns things 400% faster. Counter: Every kitchen starts with a handful of counters, and they are vital for cutting, kneading, and passing ready-to-serve plates. You can upgrade the counter into the freezer or the workstation. The latter helps players cut or knead twice as fast.

Every kitchen starts with a handful of counters, and they are vital for cutting, kneading, and passing ready-to-serve plates. You can upgrade the counter into the freezer or the workstation. The latter helps players cut or knead twice as fast. Freezer: If you like being ahead of the game, the freezer is for you. Here, you can place a finished meal so it’s ready for the next day.

If you like being ahead of the game, the freezer is for you. Here, you can place a finished meal so it’s ready for the next day. Prep Station: To avoid cramping up your counters, a prep station can be the perfect place to put a bunch of ready-to-go chopped lettuces or pie doughs. If you upgrade it to a frozen prep station, you can save those supplies to use for the next day.

To avoid cramping up your counters, a prep station can be the perfect place to put a bunch of ready-to-go chopped lettuces or pie doughs. If you upgrade it to a frozen prep station, you can save those supplies to use for the next day. Rolling Pin: For pie and pizza lovers, the rolling pin is a must. It makes dough prep take mere seconds.

For pie and pizza lovers, the rolling pin is a must. It makes dough prep take mere seconds. Sharp Knife: Much like the rolling pin, equipping the sharp knife makes you chop 3 times faster.

All serving appliances in PlateUp

Caring for cranky customers is a chore, so knowing your dining tools is the only way to make that job easier.

Plates: Plates are a vital part of the game as they help you serve all your delicious creations to your customers. You begin with a stack of 4 plates. Then, the game can drop great, improved items like the 8-stack of plates or the serving boards, which are self-cleaning.

Plates are a vital part of the game as they help you serve all your delicious creations to your customers. You begin with a stack of 4 plates. Then, the game can drop great, improved items like the 8-stack of plates or the serving boards, which are self-cleaning. Dining Table : While serving guests, tables become your bread and butter. You normally start with 2, but adding more is often a good idea. Some table variants include the bar table (removes thinking period), metal table (sides are optional but guests are less patient), simple cloth table (guests share a meal), and fancy cloth table (customers pay 50% more).

: While serving guests, tables become your bread and butter. You normally start with 2, but adding more is often a good idea. Some table variants include the bar table (removes thinking period), metal table (sides are optional but guests are less patient), simple cloth table (guests share a meal), and fancy cloth table (customers pay 50% more). Coffee Table: For the busy player, a coffee table is irreplaceable (if you have the space). These tables will be a place for diners to sit until a dining table is ready for them. It makes them much more patient while waiting.

For the busy player, a coffee table is irreplaceable (if you have the space). These tables will be a place for diners to sit until a dining table is ready for them. It makes them much more patient while waiting. Tray Stand: Carrying only one plate anywhere at a time can become a hassle. If you’d like to carry more, get a tray stand. Not only do they let you carry two dishes at a time, but also their stand doubles as a bonus counter when you remove the tray.

All cleaning appliances in PlateUp

The later you get into a PlateUp game, the more trouble cleaning and customer filth will cause you. So, instead of trudging through floor grime, try out these appliances:

Sink: While many PlateUp cleaning tools are useful, sinks are vital. You can’t serve food without clean plates. You get a basic starter sink when you start the game, but there are six sub-classes of sinks. These include: a starter sink (cleans slowly), sink (cleans regularly), soaking sink (leave plates here, and they slowly clean without player interaction), power sink (cleans plates twice as fast), and wash basin (washes up to four plates at once), and dishwasher (cleans up to four plates at once without player interaction).

While many PlateUp cleaning tools are useful, sinks are vital. You can’t serve food without clean plates. You get a basic starter sink when you start the game, but there are six sub-classes of sinks. These include: a starter sink (cleans slowly), sink (cleans regularly), soaking sink (leave plates here, and they slowly clean without player interaction), power sink (cleans plates twice as fast), and wash basin (washes up to four plates at once), and dishwasher (cleans up to four plates at once without player interaction). Mops : Floors can get quite messy in PlateUp, especially if you have messy diners. So, mops are tools for cleaning the floor faster. The three upgraded versions of the mop include the lasting mop (cleanliness last longer), the fast mop (cleans quicker), and the robot mop (cleans automatically).

: Floors can get quite messy in PlateUp, especially if you have messy diners. So, mops are tools for cleaning the floor faster. The three upgraded versions of the mop include the lasting mop (cleanliness last longer), the fast mop (cleans quicker), and the robot mop (cleans automatically). Floor buffer : This is a fast-moving cleaner that cleans the floors with the player’s direction. You can upgrade it to a robot buffer that will automatically clean on its own.

: This is a fast-moving cleaner that cleans the floors with the player’s direction. You can upgrade it to a robot buffer that will automatically clean on its own. Dish Rack: If you’re struggling with too many dishes and not enough space in your sink, the dish rank is your savior. It has space to hold up to 4 dishes in one spot for later cleaning.

If you’re struggling with too many dishes and not enough space in your sink, the dish rank is your savior. It has space to hold up to 4 dishes in one spot for later cleaning. Scrubbing Brush : The scrubbing brush helps you clean dishes and floors 2-3 times faster.

: The scrubbing brush helps you clean dishes and floors 2-3 times faster. Bin : Sometimes you make a pie wrong, or chop a tomato past chunks into a paste. Those items need to be thrown out, so that’s where the bin comes in. The starter bin can hold up to 2 items before needing to be emptied. You can upgrade it into the bin (up to 5 items), compactor bin (holds 1 item before slowly emptying itself), composter bin (up to 5 items and can be burned for disposal), or the expanded bin (up to 10 items).

: Sometimes you make a pie wrong, or chop a tomato past chunks into a paste. Those items need to be thrown out, so that’s where the bin comes in. The starter bin can hold up to 2 items before needing to be emptied. You can upgrade it into the bin (up to 5 items), compactor bin (holds 1 item before slowly emptying itself), composter bin (up to 5 items and can be burned for disposal), or the expanded bin (up to 10 items). Kitchen Floor Protector: The floors can be a dangerous place in PlateUp, so to avoid some of the kitchen filth slowing you down, buy a kitchen protector.

All automatic appliances in PlateUp

Some people try to play the game of fully automating their kitchen. If that sounds like you, these are some of your necessary tools.

Conveyor: The conveyor automatically moves items from one spot to another.

The conveyor automatically moves items from one spot to another. Grabber: based on whatever counter or hob that the grabber is pointing away from, it will grab the object and take it to the counter space its arrows are pointing to. You can upgrade it into the Smart Grabber, which can learn to pick up only items of a certain type. For example, put a burger patty on it and it will only pick up burger patties after that.

based on whatever counter or hob that the grabber is pointing away from, it will grab the object and take it to the counter space its arrows are pointing to. You can upgrade it into the Smart Grabber, which can learn to pick up only items of a certain type. For example, put a burger patty on it and it will only pick up burger patties after that. Mixer: When preparing dough or chopped food, that task can be a huge time sink. Luckily, mixers can really automate the whole process. A basic mixer will chop or knead any food without player input. There are some mixer upgrades that can streamline it even more: the conveyor mixer will move the food to the next counter, the heated mixer can cook certain foods, like chopping potatoes and then cooking them into chips, and the rapid mixer chops/kneads things even faster.

When preparing dough or chopped food, that task can be a huge time sink. Luckily, mixers can really automate the whole process. A basic mixer will chop or knead any food without player input. There are some mixer upgrades that can streamline it even more: the conveyor mixer will move the food to the next counter, the heated mixer can cook certain foods, like chopping potatoes and then cooking them into chips, and the rapid mixer chops/kneads things even faster. Auto Plater: It’s pretty straightforward. When you place food on the counter next to an automatic plater, it will automatically get plated.

It’s pretty straightforward. When you place food on the counter next to an automatic plater, it will automatically get plated. Combiner: If you put a plate next to a combiner, you can put food items here and they will combine for you.

If you put a plate next to a combiner, you can put food items here and they will combine for you. Portioner: Particularly helpful for foods like pizza or sides like broccoli, the portioner will automatically cut and portion out segments of the food for plating.

All customer-influencing appliances in PlateUp

The guests can be the most frustrating part of PlateUp sometimes, so getting some control over their behavior can be a huge help in staying ahead of the chaos.

Plant: Increase customer patience by 10% in a 2-tile range.

Increase customer patience by 10% in a 2-tile range. Calm Painting: When customers are near calm paintings, it increases their patience and order thinking time by 200%.

When customers are near calm paintings, it increases their patience and order thinking time by 200%. Breadsticks: There are 20 breadsticks on a side table. You can use them to slow down customer thinking times and patience for getting food back to them.

There are 20 breadsticks on a side table. You can use them to slow down customer thinking times and patience for getting food back to them. Candlebox: If you place one of your four candles on a table, it will increase guest patience by 20% (but only at night).

If you place one of your four candles on a table, it will increase guest patience by 20% (but only at night). Napkins: Before a guest sits, putting a napkin at their table will prevent most messes they would make on the floor. You get 12 napkins for each unit.

Before a guest sits, putting a napkin at their table will prevent most messes they would make on the floor. You get 12 napkins for each unit. Flower Pot: Depending on the flower you use, it affects the customer in certain ways. Yellow flowers increase patience, blue flowers encourage customers to change their orders, and black forces the table to leave without penalty. You can use each flower pot once per day.

Depending on the flower you use, it affects the customer in certain ways. Yellow flowers increase patience, blue flowers encourage customers to change their orders, and black forces the table to leave without penalty. You can use each flower pot once per day. Sharp Cutlery: You get 8 pieces of cutlery to use throughout the day. They help customers eat faster.

You get 8 pieces of cutlery to use throughout the day. They help customers eat faster. Supplies: If you love to use these customer-focused consumables, the supplies will be your best friend. You can resupply the entire napkins, cutlery, breadsticks, etc. station twice per day.

If you love to use these customer-focused consumables, the supplies will be your best friend. You can resupply the entire napkins, cutlery, breadsticks, etc. station twice per day. Specials Menu: You can use this to encourage customers to change their orders four times per day.

You can use this to encourage customers to change their orders four times per day. Ordering Terminal: You can just activate the ordering terminal to get the whole dining room’s orders instead of going to each table individually.

Specials Terminal: You can change a random table’s order. You can do this once per table.

You can change a random table’s order. You can do this once per table. Display Stand: If you’d prefer your customers to buy the meat pie instead of the mushroom, you can put a plated meat pie on the display stand. It’ll increase the odds that customers will order the display dish.

All blueprint and research appliances in PlateUp

Upgrades are a great way to work with what you’ve randomly been given and make something even better, so know how to use these tools in your kitchen arsenal.

Blueprint Cabinet: You get a blueprint cabinet when you start the game. It will hold one blueprint past the blueprint stage, much like a freezer (but for blueprints). Whatever blueprint you have in the cabinet also interacts with any of the research or copying desks.

You get a blueprint cabinet when you start the game. It will hold one blueprint past the blueprint stage, much like a freezer (but for blueprints). Whatever blueprint you have in the cabinet also interacts with any of the research or copying desks. Blueprint Desk: You can replace one randomly generated blueprint for free per day.

You can replace one randomly generated blueprint for free per day. Research Desk: You can upgrade blueprints once per day as long as they’re in an adjacent cabinet.

You can upgrade blueprints once per day as long as they’re in an adjacent cabinet. Copying Desk : You can copy a blueprint once per day as long as they’re in an adjacent cabinet.

: You can copy a blueprint once per day as long as they’re in an adjacent cabinet. Discount Desk: You can re-price a blueprint in an adjacent cabinet at a discounted price and buy it at said price once per day.

All other miscellaneous appliances in PlateUp