The best restaurant themes and upgrades in PlateUp

As you play PlateUp, each choice you make is important. Every round you use research desks to upgrade blueprints, and once per game, you can choose a theme that will either help make or break your restaurant. If you want to make smarter choices while playing, here are some of the best options at your kitchen’s disposal.

What are the best restaurant themes in PlateUp?

In PlateUp, there are four restaurant themes: Affordable, Charming, Expensive, and Formal. Each theme comes with different perks that affect how your restaurant operates. If you want to pick the most lucrative, efficient themes, you’ll likely want to pick Formal or Expensive. The Formal restaurant theme encourages diners to be cleaner. With enough Formal decor in your eatery, there won’t be any messes at all. Makes cooking greasy food and serving customers a lot easier. Meanwhile, Expensive is exactly what it sounds like. The more Expensive decor in your restaurant, the more people will pay for your food. More money means more things you can buy or upgrade.

What are the best upgrades in PlateUp?

Once you have a research desk in your game, things can get pretty intense. You can upgrade sinks, garbage bins, and even mops. If all those appliance options overwhelm you, here’s a recommendation for the best upgrades in the game: