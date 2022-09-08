All Archon Hunt rewards available in Warframe: Veilbreaker

Archon Hunts are an end-game activity introduced in the Warframe Veilbreaker update. This pinnacle activity features weekly missions not for the faint of heart. Archon Hunts are challenging, but their rewards are more than worth the effort. These rewards include Archon Shards and some of the rarest items Warframe contains. This guide will explain all the Archon Hunt rewards you can earn in Warframe.

Related: All Archon mods and abilities in Warframe: Veilbreaker

All Archon Hunt rewards available in Warframe

Archon Hunts are the pinnacle of difficult Warframe content. These hunts are a series of three missions culminating with an Assassination mission targeting an Archon. These missions can be completed once per week, and enemies start at level 130 and get stronger as you progress through the hunt. These missions are designed for players with end-game builds and dedicated weapon load-outs.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Similar to Sorties and Arbitrations, Archon Hunts contain some fantastic rewards. One reward is guaranteed each time you complete the weekly Archon Hunt. This item is called an Archon Shard. The shard you obtain is based on which Archon you take out. Each Archon Shard has a 20% chance of being Tauforged. Tauforged shards will increase the shard’s stats by 1.5x times their base number.

In addition to Archon Shards, you can obtain other rewards for each stage of the Archon Hunt.

Common Rewards Ayatan Anasa Sculpture. Riven Mod.

Uncommon Rewards 3-Day Booster. 8000 Endo. 12,000 Kuva.

Rare Rewards Exilus Warframe Adapter. 3 Forma. Orokin Catalyst Blueprint. Orokin Reactor Blueprint.

Legendary Reward A Legendary Core.



These rewards make Archon Hunts an end-game activity worth the effort. Archon Shards can push a Warframe to levels far beyond their base stats. Grab a crew and hunt an Archon or two for a chance at these powerful weekly rewards.