List Of All Trophies In Astro Bot & How To Unlock Them

There are several trophies and Astro Bot and unlocking them all to get the Platinum trophy is fairly easy. Although getting some trophies can become challenging due to convoluted requirements, you won’t have any trouble once you know exactly how to unlock one. To make things easier for you, we’ve crafted this guide that lists all the trophies in Astro Bot and the steps required to unlock them.

How to Unlock All Trophies in Astro Bot

Here are all the 44 trophies in Astro Bot with steps on how to unlock them. You’ll automatically unlock most of the trophies as you progress through the story. However, for others, you’ll need to perform certain tasks like collecting puzzle pieces or rescuing bots.

Trophy Name Level How to Unlock Astro-nomical! Platinum Collect all the trophies in Astro Bot. A Lot To Process Gold Defeat all 5 Nebulas and beat the final boss of the story. The Golden Bot Gold Unlock the final bot after completing the “Great Master Challenge.” You can access this challenge by unlocking the Golden Statue by collecting 120 puzzle pieces. After that, locate all 300 bots and use them to build a wall that you can scale to discover this challenge. Unfogettable! Silver Finish Apes on the Loose stage in Gorilla Nebula. Solid Performance Silver Acquire it after finishing Tentacle System Nebula. Doing It For You Silver Unlocks after you finish the Serpent Starway Nebula. Keep It Cool Silver Earned after completing the Camo Cosmos Nebula. Take Cover! Silver Automatically unlock it after finishing the Feather Cluster Nebula. Monkey See, Monkey Rescue Silver Rescue 43 Bots located in the Tentacle System. Tentacular Spectacular Silver Rescue 43 Bots located in Tentacle System. Fangs Very Much! Silver Rescue all the 42 Bots located in Serpent Starway. Nowhere To Hide Silver Rescue all the 40 Bots located in Camo Cosmos. Back To The Nest Silver Rescue all the 48 Bots located in Feather Cluster. Lost And Found Silver Rescue all the 55 Bots located in the Lost Galaxy. License To Spend Silver Locate 16 Puzzle Pieces. Splash My Dash Silver Locate 32 Puzzle Pieces. Time For A Change Silver Locate 48 Puzzle Pieces. Animal Attraction Silver Locate 64 Puzzle Pieces. Monumental Achievement Silver Locate 120 Puzzle Pieces. Money Well Spent Silver Acquire 150 prizes from the Gatcha Lab. One Bot Down… Bronze Rescue one Bot. A Puzzling Start Bronze Locate one Puzzle Piece. First Prize Bronze Locate 16 Puzzle Pieces & Spend 100 coins at Gatcha Lab. Strike A Pose! Bronze Take a photo using a Photo Spot. You can find them tucked away in the ground in various locations, most prominently inside Safari Park at the Crash Site. SingStars Bronze After completing the game after defeating Alien Bully, go towards the Crash Site and witness Mothership components sing to unlock it. What Is He Saying? Bronze Splash water on the Papa Tree while he’s singing during Trunk of Funk Um Jammer Slammy Bronze In the Construction Derby, you’ll come across a basketball hoop. Hit one of the basketballs from the right with to get it in the hoop unlocking the trophy. Net Profit Bronze Catch the golden butterfly fluttering around the giant statue in Apes on the Loose. You can catch it by grinding on the rails surrounding the statue. Eyes Of The All-Father Bronze Locate and beat all eight ravens at the Bot of War in the Tentacle System. The Lost Eggacy Bronze Collect all three egg artifacts in the Dude Raiding located in the Serpent Starway. What A Trip! Bronze Lure at least seven enemies into the electric trip wire in the Machine Learning stage located in the Feather Cluster. Do avoid using Astro’s Jump Boost as it will cut the tripwires. Double Dug-in Bronze Using both left and right Boxing Glove power-up, take out two worms at the same time in the Wormy Passage located inside the Tentacle System. Time To Cash In! Bronze By slowing down time with the stopwatch power-up, hit all four casino machines at the right time to win the jackpot. You can find the machines in the Slo-Mo Casino located in Serpent Starway. Jumping Through Hoops Bronze Jump through a hoop by swimming up to the surface in the Bubbling Under level located in Camo Cosmos. Thick As Thieves Bronze Rescue Nathan Drake from Lady Venomara and Lara Croft from the Heiroglitch Pyramid. After that, go to the Crash Site, push both characters together, and snap a photo. Thaw, God of Thunder! Bronze Rescue Kratos from the Wako Tako and Thor from the Bot of War levels. Once they arrive at Crash Site, punch Kratos and move out of the way as he’ll freeze Thor with the Leviathan Axe. Royally Stuck Bronze Rescue both Prince cameo Bot from the Downsize Surprise and get his Katamari from the Gatcha Lab. After that head over to the crash site and punch Prince after which he’ll roll the player up with their ball. Let’s Twist Again Bronze Rescue Crash Bandicoot in the Az-Tech Trail and then stand next to it in the Crash Site and dance (D-Pad Down). Deep-Pocket Dragon Bronze First rescue Kazuma Kiryu from the Boing! Bonanza level and then punch him repeatedly in the Crash Site. KO! Bronze Rescue Ryu in the Retro Rampage 1 and Ken from Retro Rampage 2. After that, locate them at the Crash Site and punch them both which will start a duel. Wall Buster Bronze At the Crash Site, you’ll need to form a Bot Wall near some blue platforms. After it forms, punch it to make it collapse. Keep It Together! Bronze Similar to Wall Buster, you’ll need to form a Bot Tower near some blue platforms. However, punch one of the bots in the short Bot Tower and it won’t collapse granting you the trophy. Bot Bot Revolution Bronze You’ll have to rescue at least 100 Bots and then gather them all in one place at the Crash Site. Once they’re gathered, start dancing and they’ll soon follow. At The Top Of My Game Bronze Recover the Mothership’s Protection Covers from Machine Learning in Feather Cluster. After that, climb on top of it in the Crash Site by using the taller scaffoldings.

These were all the trophies in Astro Bot and instructions on how to unlock them. As I’ve said before, acquiring a Platinum trophy for the game is quite simple if you know what exactly to do. So far, Astro Bot is a delight to play and we hope you’re having the same experience as us.

