All Attack Forme Deoxys weaknesses and best Pokemon counters in Pokémon Go

The Attack Forme Deoxys is one of four Deoxys forms you can catch in Pokémon Go. It will appear in five-star raids in your local area for a limited time. Because it will be in a five-star raid, you will want to work alongside other players to try and defeat it, adding it to your collection. Before the battle, you will want to review your team to bring your best Pokémon against it. This guide covers all Attack Forme Deoxys weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go.

All Attack Forme Deoxys weaknesses

Attack Forme Deoxys is a Psychic-type Pokémon, making it weak against Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type moves. However, it is resistant to any Fighting and Psychic-type moves. While Attack Forme Deoxys has a massive attack stat, it has extremely low defense stats, making it exceptionally weak. You can take advantage of it by having Pokémon with higher defenses when battling it in a raid, giving you an advantage and out damaging it in the long run.

The best Pokémon counters to Attack Forme Deoxys

When battling against Attack Forme Deoxys, you want to use Darkrai, Chandelure, and Tyranitar.

Darkrai is a Dark-type mythical Pokémon. It has appeared multiple times over the years, giving players several opportunities to add it to their collection. It’s a suitable Pokémon to use against Attack Forme Deoxys, and you can expect to have a decent amount of defenses when battling against each other. The best moveset to for Darkrai to use against Attack Forme Deoxys is the fast move Snarl and the charged moves Shadow Ball and Sludge Bomb.

Next, we have Chandelure, a Fire and Ghost-type Pokémon. While it is a rare Pokémon, it’s not as difficult to acquire as some five-star raid legendary Pokémon. It’s a superb choice to use in the Battle League, and it’s also good against multiple Psychic-type Pokémon you might encounter in raids, including Attack Forme Deoxys. The best moveset to give Chandelure for this battle is the fast move Incinerate and the charged moves Shadow Ball and Overheat.

The last Pokémon we’re going to recommend is Tyranitar, a Dark and Rock-type Pokémon. It’s another powerful choice to use against Attack Forme Deoxys, and it should withstand many of its attacks during this encounter. While Tyranitar normally has multiple weaknesses, Deoxys should not be able to take advantage of them. The best moveset to give Tyranitar for this battle against Deoxys will be the fast move Bite and the charged moves Crunch and Stone Edge.

You will need a full team of six Pokémon to use during this raid. These are some other Pokémon you may want to consider adding to your roster to help your team defeat Attack Forme Deoxys.

Absol

Genesect

Gengar

Honchkrow

Hydreigon

Mewtwo

Origin Giratina

Pheromosa

Trevenant

Weavile

Yveltal

Zarude

After completing this battle against Attack Form Deoxys, you have a chance to catch it. There is also a slim chance for this Pokémon to appear as a shiny form.